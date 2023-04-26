Economy

12:48 26.04.2023

Nova Poshta plans to install 20 mobile branches in de-occupied territories by late 2023

1 min read
Nova Poshta, the leader of express delivery in Ukraine, will build mobile branches of a new format in the de-occupied territories and plans to increase their number to 20 by the end of 2023, the press service of the postal operator reported on Tuesday.

"The first modular mobile office began work in the city of Velyky Burluk in de-occupied Kharkiv region," the postal operator said.

According to the press release, the new type of branch has an area of 68 square meters and consists of four modules: a client area with a fitting room, a warehouse for storing parcels, a terrace with a post office, and a covered area for loading/unloading trucks. The department is also equipped with heating devices and automatic sliding doors for customers and employees comfort.

Nova Poshta said that among the advantages of the mobile branch is the ability to quickly restore the postal operator's network in the de-occupied territories where buildings have suffered severe damage. In addition, it takes one or two days to install and launch a modular mobile office.

Tags: #nova_poshta

