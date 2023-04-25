Economy

20:25 25.04.2023

Ukrposhta to transfer all processes with customs to electronic format by mid-2023

2 min read
Ukrposhta to transfer all processes with customs to electronic format by mid-2023

After the law on the exchange of electronic data for parcels and express deliveries came into force on January 18, Ukrposhta began the transition to paperless work with customs and plans to complete it by the middle of the year, Director of International Operations Department at Ukrposhta Yulia Pavlenko has said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"All our partners abroad have long been striving to exchange only electronic data. In turn, we, Ukrposhta, are already switching to paperless work with customs. On January 18, the law on the exchange of electronic data for parcels and express deliveries came into force, and we are slowly integrating with the Ukrainian customs in this direction," she said, adding that previously they exchanged only paper documents.

"Before, yes, everything was on paper. There were three pages for each parcel, one was torn off. Then they were stored for three years with stamps. We are moving away from this," the director of the department said.

She said that the process of transition to the exchange of data in electronic format should be fully completed before the middle of the year.

Also, according to Pavlenko, work to implement improvements in the exporter's office will continue. The next step will be that it will be possible to manage not only outbound, but also inbound parcels.

Tags: #ukrposhta

MORE ABOUT

18:45 25.04.2023
Ukrposhta records two-fold increase in sending parcels from abroad in Q1

Ukrposhta records two-fold increase in sending parcels from abroad in Q1

17:02 31.03.2022
Ukrposhta sends 230 tonnes of packages abroad in two weeks

Ukrposhta sends 230 tonnes of packages abroad in two weeks

13:19 11.03.2022
Ukrposhta resumes delivery of orders from marketplaces

Ukrposhta resumes delivery of orders from marketplaces

20:39 10.03.2022
Ukrposhta brings 24 tonnes of medicines, baby food from U.S. as humanitarian aid

Ukrposhta brings 24 tonnes of medicines, baby food from U.S. as humanitarian aid

19:42 01.03.2022
Ukrposhta limits movement of mobile branches in villages to save fuel for payment of pensions, subsidies on March 5

Ukrposhta limits movement of mobile branches in villages to save fuel for payment of pensions, subsidies on March 5

18:17 18.01.2022
Ukrposhta applies to Antimonopoly Committee for permission to buy Alpari Bank

Ukrposhta applies to Antimonopoly Committee for permission to buy Alpari Bank

11:48 22.10.2021
Rada ratifies agreement with EBRD on development of logistics network, rural branches of Ukrposhta

Rada ratifies agreement with EBRD on development of logistics network, rural branches of Ukrposhta

11:05 13.09.2021
Ukrposhta plans to computerize 1,250 more villages by February 2022

Ukrposhta plans to computerize 1,250 more villages by February 2022

12:12 08.09.2021
Volumes of partner deliveries by Ukrposhta growing – CEO

Volumes of partner deliveries by Ukrposhta growing – CEO

13:53 20.05.2021
Ukrposhta, Chinese Cainiao introduce tracking for shipments worth up to $2

Ukrposhta, Chinese Cainiao introduce tracking for shipments worth up to $2

AD

HOT NEWS

Govt determines six settlements in five regions for comprehensive restoration according to new principles – Shmyhal

Ukraine receives 3rd tranche of EU macro-financial assistance for EUR 1.5 bln

European Commission allocates EUR 1.5 bln to Ukraine as part of annual package of macro–financial assistance - von der Leyen

Poland will expand number of ports for transit of Ukrainian agricultural products with Kolobrzeg

Bulgaria unblocks trucks with Ukrainian agricultural products at border

LATEST

Hungary bans imports from Ukraine of 25 types of agricultural products; tightens transit rules

Ukrainian agricultural products necessary for European market – minister

Danish Velux launches production of window control systems in Ukraine

Govt to propose that NSDC imposes against Iran – Economy minister

Govt determines six settlements in five regions for comprehensive restoration according to new principles – Shmyhal

Ukraine receives 3rd tranche of EU macro-financial assistance for EUR 1.5 bln

European Commission allocates EUR 1.5 bln to Ukraine as part of annual package of macro–financial assistance - von der Leyen

Oksana Marchenko's assets at Zaporizhia Ferroalloy Plant seized - SBU

Fish industry reform launched in Ukraine

Impact of dairy products imports from Ukraine on EU market minimal - Eucolait

AD
AD
AD
AD