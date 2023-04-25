Ukrposhta to transfer all processes with customs to electronic format by mid-2023

After the law on the exchange of electronic data for parcels and express deliveries came into force on January 18, Ukrposhta began the transition to paperless work with customs and plans to complete it by the middle of the year, Director of International Operations Department at Ukrposhta Yulia Pavlenko has said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"All our partners abroad have long been striving to exchange only electronic data. In turn, we, Ukrposhta, are already switching to paperless work with customs. On January 18, the law on the exchange of electronic data for parcels and express deliveries came into force, and we are slowly integrating with the Ukrainian customs in this direction," she said, adding that previously they exchanged only paper documents.

"Before, yes, everything was on paper. There were three pages for each parcel, one was torn off. Then they were stored for three years with stamps. We are moving away from this," the director of the department said.

She said that the process of transition to the exchange of data in electronic format should be fully completed before the middle of the year.

Also, according to Pavlenko, work to implement improvements in the exporter's office will continue. The next step will be that it will be possible to manage not only outbound, but also inbound parcels.