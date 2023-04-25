Ukrposhta records two-fold increase in sending parcels from abroad in Q1

JSC Ukrposhta in January-March 2023 recorded a two-fold increase in the number of parcels sent to Ukraine from abroad – over 26 million from 13 million in the first quarter of 2022, Director of International Operations Department at Ukrposhta Yulia Pavlenko has said.

"I see that according to the results of the first months of this year, Ukrposhta already reaches 85% of the volume of the pre-war period in terms of imports, while last year we finished at the level of 40% [from the number of parcels sent to Ukraine before the full-scale invasion of Russia]. In some months it was almost zero, in other, it was a little more. Now, we see that in the first quarter, it is already 85-90% of the pre-war level," she said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, specifying that 40% corresponds to the indicator of 13 million parcels received from abroad.

As the director of the Ukrposhta's international operations department said, if in the first months after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of the country, imports consisted mainly of social parcels, then according to the results of the first quarter of this year, these are commercial parcels.

"Demand has grown. People are more actively buying goods in stores abroad. They buy goods on AliExpress and other platforms that they cannot purchase in Ukraine due to the lack of items they need or due to their high cost," Pavlenko said, commenting on the situation.

What is happening, according to her, indicates that Ukrainians have a desire and an opportunity to make purchases: the Ukrainian market comes to life in terms of volumes, which is also recorded by international partners.

According to Pavlenko, the delivery of parcels abroad since last year has been stably at 80-90% of the pre-war level. Moreover, if before the war the distribution between social and commercial items was in the ratio of 20% to 80%, then during the war this figure shifted and is fixed at about 30% to 70%.