Tax service to receive new KPIs – head of Rada committee Hetmantsev

In the process of raising the level of administration, planned in the program of cooperation with the IMF, the State Tax Service will receive new key performance indicators (KPIs), Danylo Hetmantsev, head of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy, has said.

"These are completely new KPIs for the tax authorities, in general, about changes in the approach. Of course, budget revenue plans should also be there, you can't get away from it, but the most important thing we want to pay attention to is the speed and convenience of electronic services," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, digitalization and the transfer of everything to electronic form is the main direction.

"Reducing the duration of inspections, administrative procedures, and the timing of VAT refunds. My dream is seven days for VAT refunds. Reducing the cost of maintaining the tax service concerning the volume of collected taxes. Reducing the so-called tax gap, that is, in other words, de-shadowing," the head of the committee said, listing other criteria.

He also noted plans to improve the procedures for appealing against decisions of the State Tax Service.

"Among the KPIs, we should provide for a decrease in the percentage of canceled decisions in courts. That is, if the tax office goes to court, it must be convinced that it is the legal decision, and it will be able to defend it in court," Hetmantsev said.

He said that such changes in approaches and a new philosophy of relations between business and tax authorities will lead to meeting budget revenue indicators.