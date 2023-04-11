Economy

12:09 11.04.2023

Funding gap for rapid recovery of Ukraine in 2023 is $11 bln – World Bank chief

2 min read
Funding gap for rapid recovery of Ukraine in 2023 is $11 bln – World Bank chief

Ukraine has huge recovery and reconstruction needs: the World Bank estimates that there is an $11 billion funding gap for such critical spending in 2023, World Bank President David Malpass said when opening the traditional Spring Meetings of the World Bank and the IMF.

"On Wednesday [April 12], I will chair the third Ukraine Ministerial Roundtable. Ukraine has immense recovery and reconstruction needs, and we estimate that there is an additional $11 billion funding gap in 2023 for critical expenditures," he said.

The senseless war in Ukraine can only end with a decision to stop the war of the country that invaded Ukraine, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.

She stressed the importance of discussing the problem of the war in Ukraine, as it diverted the attention of the whole world from many other pressing problems.

This war is not only killing people, but it is also causing food prices to rise … This creates even more geopolitical tensions, reducing the ability of the world to work as a whole. So I want to admit that there is a problem that these meetings cannot resolve, but if it is resolved, it would be extremely helpful with the agenda that we are discussing, Georgieva said.

Malpass stated that the terrible development of events in Ukraine is taking longer and longer than people had hoped. According to him, the World Bank participated in providing assistance in the direction of international resources to the civil sector of Ukraine, and is also currently looking at the restoration of the Ukrainian economy.

As reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will also take part in the roundtable on April 12. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as Secretary of the U.S. Treasury Janet Yellen are expected to speak.

Tags: #world_bank #imf

MORE ABOUT

14:58 06.04.2023
World Bank worsens forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2023 to 0.5%

World Bank worsens forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2023 to 0.5%

19:14 05.04.2023
UNDP, World Bank estimate damage to Ukraine's energy, heating infrastructure at more than $10 bln

UNDP, World Bank estimate damage to Ukraine's energy, heating infrastructure at more than $10 bln

11:14 05.04.2023
Downside scenario in EFF confirms IMF readiness to support Ukraine even in case of worst-case scenario – NBU governor

Downside scenario in EFF confirms IMF readiness to support Ukraine even in case of worst-case scenario – NBU governor

19:50 03.04.2023
Ukraine receives $2.7 bln from IMF – Ministry of Finance

Ukraine receives $2.7 bln from IMF – Ministry of Finance

13:53 01.04.2023
$115 bln for Ukraine include $15 bln from IMF, $60 bln concessional loans, $20 bln grants, $20 bln relief from debt operations – fund

$115 bln for Ukraine include $15 bln from IMF, $60 bln concessional loans, $20 bln grants, $20 bln relief from debt operations – fund

12:47 01.04.2023
Downside scenario of IMF program for Ukraine assumes end of war in late 2025, rise in aid to $240 bln

Downside scenario of IMF program for Ukraine assumes end of war in late 2025, rise in aid to $240 bln

12:25 01.04.2023
Issue of market orientation of energy tariffs likely to be discussed at post-war stage of EFF program - IMF

Issue of market orientation of energy tariffs likely to be discussed at post-war stage of EFF program - IMF

11:41 01.04.2023
IMF approves four-year EFF Arrangement for Ukraine for $15.6 bln as part of $115 bln overall support package - fund

IMF approves four-year EFF Arrangement for Ukraine for $15.6 bln as part of $115 bln overall support package - fund

20:31 29.03.2023
IMF to consider EFF program for Ukraine on March 31 - agenda of board of governors

IMF to consider EFF program for Ukraine on March 31 - agenda of board of governors

09:38 29.03.2023
Ottawa to provide loan to Kyiv via IMF in coming budget year

Ottawa to provide loan to Kyiv via IMF in coming budget year

AD

HOT NEWS

Tax reforms after war are unification with EU norms - Hetmantsev

Inflation in Ukraine in March up to 1.5%, but slows down to 21.3% in annual terms – statistics

Four traders book cross-section for electricity export to Moldova at first auction after its resumption

Ukraine resumes electricity exports – Ministry of Energy

Ukraine to refrain from exporting grain, sunflower seeds to Poland until new season – Minister of Agrarian Policy

LATEST

Tax service to receive new KPIs – head of Rada committee Hetmantsev

Akhmetov initiates arbitration against Russia for seized assets in Donetsk, Luhansk regions to fund Ukraine's future recovery

Customs reform should start with reboot of leadership at competition with participation of intl specialists – MP Hetmantsev

Tax reforms after war are unification with EU norms - Hetmantsev

Inflation in Ukraine in March up to 1.5%, but slows down to 21.3% in annual terms – statistics

Four traders book cross-section for electricity export to Moldova at first auction after its resumption

Head of Rada Committee Hetmantsev predicts reboot of Economic Security Bureau before year-end

Ukraine resumes electricity exports – Ministry of Energy

Removing tobacco market from shadow may add UAH 15-17 bln to state budget – MP Hetmantsev

Ukraine to refrain from exporting grain, sunflower seeds to Poland until new season – Minister of Agrarian Policy

AD
AD
AD
AD