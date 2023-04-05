Economy

19:14 05.04.2023

UNDP, World Bank estimate damage to Ukraine's energy, heating infrastructure at more than $10 bln

UNDP, World Bank estimate damage to Ukraine's energy, heating infrastructure at more than $10 bln

War damage to Ukraine's electricity, gas and heating infrastructure exceeds $10 billion, five times more than last June, according to a comprehensive Energy Damage Assessment from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the World Bank.

"Relentless attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has caused over $10 billion in damages and left over 12 million people with no or limited electricity, while also disrupting water supply and heating systems," the report says.

"The largest share of damage is in the power sector – close to $6.5 billion – while damage to nuclear plants reached about $770 million. With whole communities having faced weeks without power in below freezing temperatures over the recent winter, the assessment also highlights the need for urgent emergency planning for the 2023/2024 winter season, which it is estimated will cost approximately $1 billion," it says.

"Right now, the priority is to keep the lights on and the heat flowing. This will be a momentous task, as our new assessment shows that emergency repairs will cost at least $1.2 billion, with a key focus being to secure power supply for critical infrastructure in big cities and in war-affected areas damaged beyond recovery," explained Jaco Cilliers, UNDP Resident Representative in Ukraine.

"Overall, damage to the country’s energy infrastructure is estimated to be more than five times greater than in June 2022, according to preliminary estimates. As a continuation of the damage assessment, the next phase should estimate the losses and needs to build back better, including transitioning to green technology," according to the document.

"The costs of repairing and restoring the energy sector continue to mount. Recovery and reconstruction present an opportunity for Ukraine to achieve a more resilient and green energy future. This will require balancing the immediate need for fast provision of services with the importance of building back better. Careful planning will be needed to ensure thoughtful investments and to simplify processes to attract financing from a range of public and private sources," said World Bank Operations Manager for Eastern Europe Gevorg Sargsyan.

