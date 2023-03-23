Economy

14:09 23.03.2023

Estimate of Ukraine's estimated recovery needs revised upwards to $411 bln, needs in 2023 total $14 bln – World Bank

3 min read
Estimate of Ukraine's estimated recovery needs revised upwards to $411 bln, needs in 2023 total $14 bln – World Bank

The Government of Ukraine, the World Bank Group, the European Commission and the UN have revised upwards their assessment of Ukraine's needs for recovery as of February 24, 2023 to $411 billion from $349 billion as of June 1, 2022.

"Reconstruction and recovery costs are expected to span 10 years and combine the needs of both public and private funds," the World Bank said in a press release on Thursday following the Second Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA2), which gives a comprehensive overview of the consequences of the war in twenty different sectors.

RDNA2 estimates that Ukraine will require $14 billion in investment in 2023 for early recovery and reconstruction, while the RDNA published in early September 2022 estimated the need for rapid recovery at $17 billion, of which $3.4 billion in 2022.

The solution to these needs will require $11 billion in financing in addition to what the government has already provided for in the state budget for 2023, the World Bank said.

According to the World Bank, this amount includes further funding of the government budget in the amount of $6 billion and close to $5 billion to facilitate critical investments by SOEs and the private sector.

"Conducting the second Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment is an important element in Ukraine’s reconstruction strategy… Energy infrastructure, housing, critical infrastructure, economy and humanitarian demining are our five priorities for this year," the press service said, citing Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

He thanked partners from the EU, the United States, and the World Bank for the work done. The prime minister said that the amount of damage and recovery needs currently does not include data on the loss of infrastructure, housing and businesses in the occupied territories.

"The EU is determined to continue supporting Ukraine, now a candidate country, with all its tools and instruments at its disposal for as long as it takes. The rapid needs assessment will help donors channel funds to the priority sectors on the ground," Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi said.

He said that the EU is fully focused on ensuring fast recovery and providing basic services for the population, namely energy, education and health infrastructure and housing.

The RDNA2 assessment finds the total estimated reconstruction and recovery needs to be $411 billion, 2.6 times the country's estimated 2022 GDP. The needs – estimated for the next decade – consider inflation, market conditions, surge pricing in areas of mass construction, higher insurance premiums, and a shift in the future towards lower energy intensity and more resilient, inclusive, and modern design.

The highest estimated needs are in transport (22%), housing (17%), energy (11%), social protection and livelihoods (10%), explosive hazard management (9%), and agriculture (7%). The largest proportionate increase in damages was in energy, where damage was more than five times greater than in June 2022.

The geographic areas with the greatest increase in needs are frontline regions of the war: Donetsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Kherson.

"Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction will take several years but the good news is that the country's resilience and determination as well as partner support during the invasion is containing damages and reducing the needs," World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Anna Bjerde said.

Tags: #world_bank #recovery_of_ukraine

MORE ABOUT

11:03 23.02.2023
World Bank considers budget, restoration of infrastructure, boosting economic activity as priorities of Ukraine's external support

World Bank considers budget, restoration of infrastructure, boosting economic activity as priorities of Ukraine's external support

17:58 10.02.2023
World Bank provides another $50 mln grant to Ukraine for road transport infrastructure

World Bank provides another $50 mln grant to Ukraine for road transport infrastructure

11:08 19.01.2023
Next Ukraine Recovery Conference to be held in London in June 2023 – PM

Next Ukraine Recovery Conference to be held in London in June 2023 – PM

18:49 22.12.2022
World Bank will provide Ukraine with $100 mln loan, $10 mln grant for restoration, development of healthcare system

World Bank will provide Ukraine with $100 mln loan, $10 mln grant for restoration, development of healthcare system

16:29 17.12.2022
World Bank raises starting $250 mln in new Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund

World Bank raises starting $250 mln in new Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund

18:59 22.11.2022
Ukraine receives $60 mln in IDA, Latvia loans from World Bank

Ukraine receives $60 mln in IDA, Latvia loans from World Bank

11:00 28.10.2022
World Bank to structure first projects for funding via Ukraine Recovery Trust Fund in early Dec – banker

World Bank to structure first projects for funding via Ukraine Recovery Trust Fund in early Dec – banker

09:38 25.10.2022
World Bank disburses additional $500 mln to Ukraine under UK guarantees

World Bank disburses additional $500 mln to Ukraine under UK guarantees

16:57 04.10.2022
World Bank improves forecast for growth of Ukrainian economy in 2023 to 3.3%

World Bank improves forecast for growth of Ukrainian economy in 2023 to 3.3%

12:14 26.08.2022
World Bank urges Ukraine to adhere to corporate governance procedure when appointing GTSOU head

World Bank urges Ukraine to adhere to corporate governance procedure when appointing GTSOU head

AD

HOT NEWS

Cabinet allocates funds for purchase of 125,000 tonnes of wheat or corn to be sent to African countries – Shmyhal

Rada increases national budget spending by UAH 537 bln, mostly for defense

Ukraine receives EUR 1.5 bln of second tranche of EU macro-financial assistance - Finance Minister

Rada adopts European integration law on strengthening protection of intellectual property rights

Zelenskyy signs law on compensation for destroyed, damaged housing

LATEST

Shurma announces project finance concept created with BlackRock, JPMorgan, McKinsey

Ukraine will create fund for transformation of coal regions - Energy Ministry

NBU head expects approval of EFF program for Ukraine by IMF Executive Board by late March

DTEK starts repair campaign of TPPs for next heating season

Ukroboronprom delivers first batch of 122-mm artillery shells to Ukrainian army, produced under domestic technology at foreign facilities

Ukrzaliznytsia allows over 30 private companies to develop border transshipment complexes - Kamyshin

Ministry of Agrarian Policy seeks consensus with agricultural associations on bottom export prices

Cabinet allocates funds for purchase of 125,000 tonnes of wheat or corn to be sent to African countries – Shmyhal

Rada increases national budget spending by UAH 537 bln, mostly for defense

Ukraine receives EUR 1.5 bln of second tranche of EU macro-financial assistance - Finance Minister

AD
AD
AD
AD