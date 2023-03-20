Rada adopts European integration law on strengthening protection of intellectual property rights

The Verkhovna Rada has strengthened the protection of intellectual property rights and provided for the use of a one-time monetary penalty instead of withdrawing from circulation of goods manufactured or introduced into it in violation of the relevant rights.

A total of 286 MPs voted for the adoption of this European integration bill No. 6464 at a plenary session on Monday, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Holos faction, said on Telegram.

The document provides for the implementation in national legislation of the provisions of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the European Union, the European Atomic Energy Community and their member states regarding general obligations, measures, procedures and means of protecting intellectual property rights.

The adopted law harmonizes the provisions of acts of civil, civil procedural, economic procedural law and legislation in the field of intellectual property with obligations to protect intellectual property rights undertaken by Ukraine under the Association Agreement.

The law provides for the possibility of applying a one-time monetary penalty instead of withdrawing goods from civil circulation, paying compensation for moral damage to owners of intellectual property objects, as well as withdrawing information about the origin and distribution network of goods or services that violate intellectual property rights.