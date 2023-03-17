Economy

12:55 17.03.2023

Head of Kherson Regional Administration: There are difficulties with sowing campaign, but we will hold off on pessimistic forecasts

1 min read
Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin believes that difficulties may arise with the sowing campaign in the region this year, but urges not to rush with pessimistic forecasts on this score.

In an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency, Prokudin explained that the difficulties with the sowing campaign this year are associated with a large number of territories not yet surveyed by pyrotechnics in the region.

"There are difficulties with the sowing campaign. So far, only a little more than 10% of more than 500,000 hectares of pyrotechnics lands have been cleared by the State Emergency Service and the National Police. It is impossible to carry out sowing in another part of the territories because of the high mine danger," the head of the regional administration noted.

At the same time, he clarified that the work on demining the territory of Kherson region continues continuously. "Therefore, we will wait with pessimistic forecasts," Prokudin summed up.

Tags: #kherson_region #prokudin

