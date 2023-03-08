RGC Metering starts production of industrial gas meters in Ukraine

At the facilities of the modern RGC Metering metrological center in Ivano-Frankivsk, the production of industrial gas meters has begun, and at least 300 units are planned to manufacture in 2023.

"Ukraine has started production of rotary and turbine meters for industry. The RGM and TGM models are capable of accurate gas metering with a nominal throughput from 0.5 to 6,500 cubic meters per hour under operating conditions," Regional Gas Company LLC said in a press release on Wednesday.

As stated in the release, the metering devices are certified on the territory of Ukraine and meet all international standards.

According to the head of RGC Metering, Andriy Lashko, the company's meters use components from the leading European manufacturer Pietro Fiorentini.

"We have unified the connecting dimensions of the meters in accordance with the standards of European meters manufacturers such as Itron, Elster, FMG. Both types of the meters have a unified reading device. It has simplified their production and maintenance. We also provide our own service and repair base for our products. We guarantee originality of spare parts," Lashko said.

According to RGC, one of the advantages of Ukrainian-made meters is a shorter period of time required for their manufacture, compared to foreign analogs. It is up to 10 weeks – from the order and delivery of components, to their calibration, sealing, document preparation, packaging and shipment.

"If you order similar meters from abroad, then the waiting period is 14-16 weeks," the company said.

As explained in the RGC, industrial gas meters are installed at all large enterprises using gas in production processes. They differ from household ones in their bandwidth and lower measurement error. If household can pass through themselves up to 16 cubic meters of gas per hour, then industrial – up to several thousand cubic meters per hour. At the same time, due to the smaller measurement error, industrial meters have a smaller error when measuring large volumes of gas, as a result of which its metrological losses are reduced.

According to the RGC, Ukraine needs to replace between 500 and 1,000 industrial meters annually.