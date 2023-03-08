Economy

12:08 08.03.2023

RGC Metering starts production of industrial gas meters in Ukraine

2 min read
RGC Metering starts production of industrial gas meters in Ukraine

At the facilities of the modern RGC Metering metrological center in Ivano-Frankivsk, the production of industrial gas meters has begun, and at least 300 units are planned to manufacture in 2023.

"Ukraine has started production of rotary and turbine meters for industry. The RGM and TGM models are capable of accurate gas metering with a nominal throughput from 0.5 to 6,500 cubic meters per hour under operating conditions," Regional Gas Company LLC said in a press release on Wednesday.

As stated in the release, the metering devices are certified on the territory of Ukraine and meet all international standards.

According to the head of RGC Metering, Andriy Lashko, the company's meters use components from the leading European manufacturer Pietro Fiorentini.

"We have unified the connecting dimensions of the meters in accordance with the standards of European meters manufacturers such as Itron, Elster, FMG. Both types of the meters have a unified reading device. It has simplified their production and maintenance. We also provide our own service and repair base for our products. We guarantee originality of spare parts," Lashko said.

According to RGC, one of the advantages of Ukrainian-made meters is a shorter period of time required for their manufacture, compared to foreign analogs. It is up to 10 weeks – from the order and delivery of components, to their calibration, sealing, document preparation, packaging and shipment.

"If you order similar meters from abroad, then the waiting period is 14-16 weeks," the company said.

As explained in the RGC, industrial gas meters are installed at all large enterprises using gas in production processes. They differ from household ones in their bandwidth and lower measurement error. If household can pass through themselves up to 16 cubic meters of gas per hour, then industrial – up to several thousand cubic meters per hour. At the same time, due to the smaller measurement error, industrial meters have a smaller error when measuring large volumes of gas, as a result of which its metrological losses are reduced.

According to the RGC, Ukraine needs to replace between 500 and 1,000 industrial meters annually.

Tags: #gas #manufacturing #rgc #meters

MORE ABOUT

19:46 02.03.2023
Ukraine considering possibility of connecting 20-25 gas stations to grid – Ukrenergo

Ukraine considering possibility of connecting 20-25 gas stations to grid – Ukrenergo

14:29 01.03.2023
Level of payment for services provided by RGC gas distribution companies in 2022 reaches 83%

Level of payment for services provided by RGC gas distribution companies in 2022 reaches 83%

12:27 01.03.2023
Naftogaz Ukrainy's net loss reaches UAH 40 bln in 2022 – Naftogaz head

Naftogaz Ukrainy's net loss reaches UAH 40 bln in 2022 – Naftogaz head

15:30 20.02.2023
Naftogaz head expects to increase gas production in Ukraine in 2023 to almost 19 bcm

Naftogaz head expects to increase gas production in Ukraine in 2023 to almost 19 bcm

15:20 08.02.2023
Ukrainian gas distribution companies to start installing smart meters for consumers in 2023

Ukrainian gas distribution companies to start installing smart meters for consumers in 2023

18:26 02.02.2023
EC head invites Ukraine to take part in system of joint gas purchases

EC head invites Ukraine to take part in system of joint gas purchases

18:15 02.02.2023
RGC companies send UAH 181 mln to Ukraine's Armed Forces, cities affected by war

RGC companies send UAH 181 mln to Ukraine's Armed Forces, cities affected by war

11:41 01.02.2023
RGC companies ready to gasify cogeneration plants under construction in Ukraine

RGC companies ready to gasify cogeneration plants under construction in Ukraine

20:51 24.01.2023
Gas consumption in Moldova halves in Q4 2022

Gas consumption in Moldova halves in Q4 2022

14:36 23.01.2023
Naftogaz Group sends almost UAH 100 bln to budgets in 2022

Naftogaz Group sends almost UAH 100 bln to budgets in 2022

AD

HOT NEWS

Kobolev claims NABU requests to increase bail for him to UAH 365 mln

Court arrests Zhevaho's assets to secure claim of Deposit Guarantee Fund for UAH 46 bln, including Ferrexpo's Poltava GOK

Ukraine receives 5,600 tonnes of energy aid from 30 countries of world – Minister of Energy

Economy Ministry worsens forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2023 to 1%, improves inflation forecast to 24% - Deputy Minister

GDP dynamics likely to be better than NBU forecast in H1 2023 – NBU dpty governor

LATEST

IMF mission starts discussions with Ukraine on potential program

NBU proposes bill on nationalization of Sense Bank, bank announces potential investors

Ukrainian retail reopens 80% of outlets closed at start of war – Retailers Association

Colliers Ukraine joins development of Prompylad.Renovation project

Kobolev claims NABU requests to increase bail for him to UAH 365 mln

Russia continues to influence activities of intl nuclear organizations – SSTC NRS

MIGA to provide three state banks in Ukraine with up to $10 mln trade finance guarantees to EBRD, receives $23 mln from Japan for future projects in Ukraine

Court arrests Zhevaho's assets to secure claim of Deposit Guarantee Fund for UAH 46 bln, including Ferrexpo's Poltava GOK

DTEK's solar power plants double electricity production in Feb

Ukraine receives 5,600 tonnes of energy aid from 30 countries of world – Minister of Energy

AD
AD
AD
AD