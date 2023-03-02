State budget deficit of Ukraine in Feb grows to UAH 88.8 bln – Finance Ministry

The deficit of the state budget of Ukraine in February 2023 grew to UAH 88.8 billion from UAH 72.3 billion in January, including the general fund to UAH 93.2 billion from UAH 78.9 billion, the Ministry of Finance said on its website on Thursday.

The Ministry of Finance said that the cash expenditures of the state budget, according to the latest data of the State Treasury, in February rose to UAH 252.9 billion from UAH 193.7 billion in January, including the general fund to UAH 226.7 billion from UAH 183.6 billion, or to 86.8% of the target.

According to the Ministry of Finance, in February 2023, the general fund of the state budget received UAH 132.2 billion compared to UAH 104.4 billion in January, including grant international assistance grew to UAH 51.4 billion from UAH 36.6 billion.

Excluding grant funding, state budget receipts in February rose to UAH 80.8 billion from UAH 67.8 billion in January.

The state budget of Ukraine for 2023 was approved with a marginal deficit of UAH 1.297 trillion, including UAH 1.125 trillion for the general fund.