Ukrtelecom cuts revenue by 15% in 2022

Ukrtelecom, the largest fixed-line operator in Ukraine, according to unaudited financial statements, received UAH 5.6 billion in revenue in 2022, which is 15% less than the previous year.

According to a press release from the company on Tuesday, its EBITDA last year amounted to more than UAH 1.2 billion, while EBITDA margin fell by 5.9 percentage points to 22.4%.

According to the report, the company's losses from the consequences of Russian aggression reach UAH 2 billion and are mainly due to the economic depreciation of operating assets and the loss of assets in the temporarily occupied territories for more than UAH 600 million. In particular, about 200 buildings of the company were damaged, and about 40 were completely destroyed in hostilities.

Additional operating and investment costs caused by the military aggression of the Russian Federation exceeded UAH 140 million, and fuel costs for the uninterrupted operation of telecom equipment during outages amounted to over UAH 20.5 million, Ukrtelecom added.

The company's capital investments in 2022 exceeded UAH 530 million, including, despite the war, the implementation of projects to develop the optical network and investments in the security of its own infrastructure from cyber attacks continued. In 2022, almost 5,600 kilometers of fiber-optic cable were laid. Overall, the company's optical internet user base grew 16.2% year-on-year, driving revenue growth in the segment by 27%, according to the report.

According to it, since the beginning of full-scale military aggression, Ukrtelecom has resumed the provision of services in more than 1,200 settlements for more than 350,000 households, equipped shelters in 503 schools with Wi-Fi access, connecting 117 medical and 153 educational institutions. More than 130 kilometers of destroyed communication lines were rebuilt. Internet access is provided at the level of 87% of the settlements of the company's national coverage as of February 24, 2022.

In 2022, Ukrtelecom paid more than UAH 1.4 billion in taxes and fees to budgets of all levels, allocated about UAH 50 million for the needs of defenders, transferring 190 corporate vehicles, 3,000 tactical first aid kits, more than 4,000 medical turnstiles, 2,000 hemostatic bandages, hundreds of walkie-talkies and other necessary things and equipment.

"Thanks to the coordinated and professional work of the team, the support of partners, the solidarity of the telecom industry, Ukrtelecom ensured the stable operation of its own critical infrastructure and national network, providing services to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, government agencies, businesses and the public," the company said.

Almost 350 employees of Ukrtelecom serve in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the company said.