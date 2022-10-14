Economy

14:00 14.10.2022

Ukrtelecom hands over first three Valkyrja systems worth about UAH 2 mln to AFU

2 min read

JSC Ukrtelecom has ordered production of a significant number of Valkyrja unmanned aerial systems and has already handed over the first three of them to the Ukrainian military.

According to open data, the cost of one such complex is about $18,100.

"After completing training at the manufacturer's base, we are ready to perform combat missions – aerial reconnaissance and artillery fire adjustment day and night. Valkyrja systems are our eyes that see and report on the movement of the enemy without the need to approach him directly, which means they save lives Ukrainian soldiers," a representative of the Ukrainian Armed Forces unit that received the equipment was quoted in a statement released by the operator on Friday.

Starting today, Valkyrja systems will begin to carry out combat missions at the front.

Under martial law, the Ukrtelecom team is making every effort to ensure uninterrupted communications for our defenders – today the level of accessibility of Internet services is about 90% of pre-war coverage settlements.

"Ukrtelecom has systematically helped and will continue to help the Ukrainian army. We have already allocated about UAH 50 million to support the combat capability of our defenders. And now we are handing over to the Ukrainian army the first batch of equipment from a Ukrainian manufacturer – three Valkyrja complexes," the company's CEO Yuriy Kurmaz commented on the transfer of drones.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukrtelecom has acquired and donated almost 3,000 tactical first aid kits, 4,000 medical tourniquets, 2,000 hemostatic bandages and dressings, 50 stretchers, 23 generators, more than 180 walkie-talkies, more than 100 active satellite phones suitable for uninterrupted use, as well as many other necessary things and equipment for the needs of our defenders. Also, 171 vehicles of the company were handed over to the military.

In the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, about 350 employees of Ukrtelecom protect the Ukrainian land.

Joint stock company Ukrtelecom is one of the largest telecommunications companies in Ukraine. Since 2013, Ukrtelecom has joined Rinat Akhmetov's SCM business.

Tags: #ukrtelecom

MORE ABOUT

14:43 07.09.2021
Ukrtelecom with support of Iskratel invests EUR 12 mln in expansion of its optical Internet network

Ukrtelecom with support of Iskratel invests EUR 12 mln in expansion of its optical Internet network

11:27 19.03.2021
Ukrtelecom posts UAH 642.73 mln of net profit in 2020

Ukrtelecom posts UAH 642.73 mln of net profit in 2020

14:52 26.02.2021
Ukrtelecom sees EBITDA rise by 4.8%, net income fall by 2% in 2020

Ukrtelecom sees EBITDA rise by 4.8%, net income fall by 2% in 2020

09:39 14.01.2021
Internet from Ukrtelecom available in more than 3,300 settlements in Ukraine - company

Internet from Ukrtelecom available in more than 3,300 settlements in Ukraine - company

14:03 05.01.2021
Ukrtelecom connects 36 Epicenter trade centers to optical Internet in 2020

Ukrtelecom connects 36 Epicenter trade centers to optical Internet in 2020

09:52 05.01.2021
Ukrtelecom installs 45 charging stations for UTrecharge electric vehicles in Kyiv, suburbs

Ukrtelecom installs 45 charging stations for UTrecharge electric vehicles in Kyiv, suburbs

14:52 28.09.2020
Business court repeatedly rejects SPF appeal seeking to terminate contract on purchase of Ukrtelecom with ESU

Business court repeatedly rejects SPF appeal seeking to terminate contract on purchase of Ukrtelecom with ESU

11:42 31.07.2020
Ukrtelecom offers state connect 3,900 residential locations to internet in up to 2.5 years for UAH 1.4 bln

Ukrtelecom offers state connect 3,900 residential locations to internet in up to 2.5 years for UAH 1.4 bln

12:55 24.07.2020
Ukrtelecom sees EBITDA fall by 3%, revenues from Internet services rise by 7% in H1, 2020

Ukrtelecom sees EBITDA fall by 3%, revenues from Internet services rise by 7% in H1, 2020

16:00 27.12.2019
Ukrtelecom decides not to increase fixed-line communication tariffs for households from Jan

Ukrtelecom decides not to increase fixed-line communication tariffs for households from Jan

AD

HOT NEWS

Alfa-Bank Ukraine shareholders ready to capitalize it by $1 bln or donate it to state - Fridman

Rada to adopt draft budget for 2023 in Nov

Ukraine receives $1.3 bln in additional emergency IMF financing – PM

Zelensky proposes to create financial 'Ramstein,' raise additional $7 bln for energy infrastructure, gas and coal purchases – speech at IMF, World Bank meeting

USA to begin disbursing funds from $4.5 bln of additional support for 2022 to Ukraine in coming weeks – Treasury Secretary

LATEST

Alfa-Bank Ukraine shareholders ready to capitalize it by $1 bln or donate it to state - Fridman

Rada to adopt draft budget for 2023 in Nov

Ukraine refuses power blackouts due to stabilization of situation, responsibility of consumers - Ukrenergo

Retailers and restaurants in Ukraine reducing electricity consumption

Akhmetov hands over 700 vehicles, thousands of drones, 595,000 liters of fuel to AFU

Ukraine receives $1.3 bln in additional emergency IMF financing – PM

USA urges Ukraine's donors to improve scale, predictability, grant component of disbursements – Secretary of Treasury

Zelensky proposes to create financial 'Ramstein,' raise additional $7 bln for energy infrastructure, gas and coal purchases – speech at IMF, World Bank meeting

USA to begin disbursing funds from $4.5 bln of additional support for 2022 to Ukraine in coming weeks – Treasury Secretary

IMF preliminary estimates Ukraine's fiscal deficit at $3-4 bln per month, promises support – IMF director

AD
AD
AD
AD