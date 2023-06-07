Telecom

16:15 07.06.2023

IT director of Ukrtelecom receives Best CTO/CIO 2023 intl award

2 min read
IT director of Ukrtelecom receives Best CTO/CIO 2023 intl award

KYIV. June 7 (Interfax-Ukraine) - Ukrtelecom's IT director Kyrylo Honcharuk received an international award in the nomination of the best CTO/CIO of the Year Awards 2023 from Mobile Europe and Telecoms Europe Live, the press service of Ukraine's largest fixed operator Ukrtelecom reported on Wednesday.

"We had to survive the largest cyberattack, we are still constantly repelling numerous cyberattacks, protecting our network. This is the incredible work of our entire team, the help of our partners, to whom we are sincerely grateful. The international award, which Kyrylo confidently and fully deserved, is a recognition of the extraordinary efforts of all professionals of Ukrtelecom and our fight against the enemy on our telecoms front," general director of JSC Ukrtelecom Yuriy Kurmaz said.

The award for the best CTO/CIO of mobile operators in Europe, Asia and Africa was established by the Mobile Europe specialized international publishing house in 2014. Since that time, an independent jury recognizes the best professionals, evaluating their achievements in creating an effective infrastructure and business model, using new technologies such as AI, analytics, automation, open platforms and APIs.

Kyrylo Honcharuk has been working as the IT director of Ukrtelecom since spring 2017. In total, Kyrylo has over 25 years of experience in IT and cyber security. His areas of responsibility include the protection of telecommunications networks during hybrid warfare, digital transformation and development of digital products.

JSC Ukrtelecom is one of the largest telecommunications companies in Ukraine, which offers its customers in all regions of the country almost all types of modern telecommunications services under a single bill. Ukrtelecom is a provider of high-speed fixed Internet with the widest coverage. The operator implements large-scale network development and modernization projects, which involve replacing copper cables with optical cables and expanding the geography of services - every year the operator builds thousands of kilometers of optics.

Since 2013, Ukrtelecom has joined SCM businesses.

Tags: #ukrtelecom

MORE ABOUT

18:09 28.02.2023
Ukrtelecom cuts revenue by 15% in 2022

Ukrtelecom cuts revenue by 15% in 2022

12:02 19.01.2023
Ukrtelecom loses 12% of nodes due to Russian aggression, suffers damage of over UAH 600 mln

Ukrtelecom loses 12% of nodes due to Russian aggression, suffers damage of over UAH 600 mln

10:56 18.01.2023
Ukrtelecom provides communications for at least 60% of its subscribers during blackout – CEO

Ukrtelecom provides communications for at least 60% of its subscribers during blackout – CEO

10:22 18.01.2023
Ukrtelecom notes high payment discipline of subscribers

Ukrtelecom notes high payment discipline of subscribers

14:00 14.10.2022
Ukrtelecom hands over first three Valkyrja systems worth about UAH 2 mln to AFU

Ukrtelecom hands over first three Valkyrja systems worth about UAH 2 mln to AFU

14:43 07.09.2021
Ukrtelecom with support of Iskratel invests EUR 12 mln in expansion of its optical Internet network

Ukrtelecom with support of Iskratel invests EUR 12 mln in expansion of its optical Internet network

11:27 19.03.2021
Ukrtelecom posts UAH 642.73 mln of net profit in 2020

Ukrtelecom posts UAH 642.73 mln of net profit in 2020

14:52 26.02.2021
Ukrtelecom sees EBITDA rise by 4.8%, net income fall by 2% in 2020

Ukrtelecom sees EBITDA rise by 4.8%, net income fall by 2% in 2020

09:39 14.01.2021
Internet from Ukrtelecom available in more than 3,300 settlements in Ukraine - company

Internet from Ukrtelecom available in more than 3,300 settlements in Ukraine - company

14:03 05.01.2021
Ukrtelecom connects 36 Epicenter trade centers to optical Internet in 2020

Ukrtelecom connects 36 Epicenter trade centers to optical Internet in 2020

AD

HOT NEWS

All print media in Ukraine must have Ukrainian-language version from Jan 16

LATEST

Nova Poshta will open two branches in Czech Republic in June, postpones opening of branches in Germany

Ukraine launches platform for development of innovations in defense sector

US Cyber National Mission Force dispatches 43 specialists to Ukraine to battle Russian cyber onslaughts – media

IT companies unable to reserve employees under new procedure, experiencing difficulties with short-term trips abroad - IT Ukraine

Vodafone Ukraine pays $12.4 mln interest on eurobonds

Nova Poshta issues C-series bonds

Germany to supply Ukraine with 10,000 Starlinks in Feb

Some 1,577 drones purchased under Army of Drones project, 928 of them already handed over to Ukrainian defenders – Fedorov

EU suspends broadcasting licenses of Russia's NTV, Rossiya 1 REN TV, Channel One

French operator Eutelsat no to broadcast Russia 1, Channel One and NTV TV channels

AD
AD
AD
AD