IT director of Ukrtelecom receives Best CTO/CIO 2023 intl award

KYIV. June 7 (Interfax-Ukraine) - Ukrtelecom's IT director Kyrylo Honcharuk received an international award in the nomination of the best CTO/CIO of the Year Awards 2023 from Mobile Europe and Telecoms Europe Live, the press service of Ukraine's largest fixed operator Ukrtelecom reported on Wednesday.

"We had to survive the largest cyberattack, we are still constantly repelling numerous cyberattacks, protecting our network. This is the incredible work of our entire team, the help of our partners, to whom we are sincerely grateful. The international award, which Kyrylo confidently and fully deserved, is a recognition of the extraordinary efforts of all professionals of Ukrtelecom and our fight against the enemy on our telecoms front," general director of JSC Ukrtelecom Yuriy Kurmaz said.

The award for the best CTO/CIO of mobile operators in Europe, Asia and Africa was established by the Mobile Europe specialized international publishing house in 2014. Since that time, an independent jury recognizes the best professionals, evaluating their achievements in creating an effective infrastructure and business model, using new technologies such as AI, analytics, automation, open platforms and APIs.

Kyrylo Honcharuk has been working as the IT director of Ukrtelecom since spring 2017. In total, Kyrylo has over 25 years of experience in IT and cyber security. His areas of responsibility include the protection of telecommunications networks during hybrid warfare, digital transformation and development of digital products.

JSC Ukrtelecom is one of the largest telecommunications companies in Ukraine, which offers its customers in all regions of the country almost all types of modern telecommunications services under a single bill. Ukrtelecom is a provider of high-speed fixed Internet with the widest coverage. The operator implements large-scale network development and modernization projects, which involve replacing copper cables with optical cables and expanding the geography of services - every year the operator builds thousands of kilometers of optics.

Since 2013, Ukrtelecom has joined SCM businesses.