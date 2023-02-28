DTEK restores power supply to more than 7 mln subscribers during one year of war

Since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian invaders, DTEK power engineers have managed to repair 4,000 power facilities and restore power supply to more than 7 million families, the energy holding reported on its Telegram on Tuesday.

In particular, electricity supplies were restored to 4 million families in Donetsk region, 1.2 million in Kyiv region, 874,000 in Dnipropetrovsk region, 773,000 in the city of Kyiv, and 83,000 in Odesa region.

"Energy specialists continue cooperating closely with the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Emergency Service so that Ukrainians have electricity in their homes," DTEK said.