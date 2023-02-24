Economy

11:55 24.02.2023

Nova Poshta to open first branches in Germany, Romania and Czech Republic in Q2, 2023

2 min read
The Nova Poshta group of companies plans to open branches in the largest cities of Germany from April, as well as enter the markets of Romania and the Czech Republic in the second quarter, Volodymyr Popereshniuk, co-owner of Nova Poshta, said in a reply to the comments under his post on Facebook.

"It is planned in Germany: the first city is Berlin, then Munich, Cologne, Hamburg and a dozen more. The first opening is in April," he wrote.

Popereshniuk added that work was underway to open the first branch in the Czech Republic at the beginning of the second quarter, and a branch in Bucharest would also be opened in the second quarter.

The representative of the company also specified that a website would soon be launched, where you can find all the necessary information about the project in Germany and vacancies.

According to the answers of Popereshniuk and the representative of the company, Nova Poshta will not stop on these countries, and those living in other European countries, in particular, in Austria, Slovakia, Latvia and Estonia, can count on the appearance of the company's branches there, and in the future it may exit and the U.S. market.

At the same time, in the comments, the co-owner of the company specified that at this stage, Nova Poshta decided to suspend the opening of franchise offices in Europe.

As reported, in Poland, Nova Poshta has already opened 19 branches in nine cities: Warsaw, Krakow, Lublin, Gdansk, Wroclaw, Poznan, Rzeszow, Lodz and Katowice. The service of sending parcels is provided not only to Ukraine, but also between the cities of Poland.

In mid-March, it is planned to open the first branch in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania.

