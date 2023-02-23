Ukraine expects Russian diamond industry to be included in sanctions package – Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said Ukraine expects that the Russian diamond industry will be included in the sanctions packages.

"The diamond industry, according to the prime minister, is another sector that Ukraine would like to include in the next package of sanctions," the government press service said in a statement following the prime minister's communication with foreign journalists.

He also recalled that Ukraine expects sanctions against Russia's nuclear industry to be introduced in the near future.

"Rosatom's portfolio of foreign orders is $200 billion. Considering the occupation of Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant and nuclear blackmail, it is important to send a signal to Russia through sanctions that this is unacceptable," Shmyhal said.

The prime minister also emphasized the importance of sanctioning individuals directly influencing the course of full-scale aggression, particularly the leaders of Rosatom and all enterprises belonging to the nuclear industry of the Russian Federation.

"The second step is directly sanctioning the enterprises themselves and their contracts, in particular, with European countries," he said.