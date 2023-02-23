Economy

15:55 23.02.2023

Service for Transport Safety plans to introduce e-Queue at five more border crossing points

Service for Transport Safety plans to introduce e-Queue at five more border crossing points

The State Service of Ukraine for Transport Safety plans to expand the e-Queue by another five border crossing points on the Ukrainian border, Deputy Chairman for Digital Transformation of the body Valeriy Kulyk-Kulichenko has said.

"The e-Queue is a border crossing project that was launched [in December 2022] in test mode at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk border crossing point. This year, it is planned to add five more points to the electronic queue," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

The head of the Transport Safety Service Yevhen Zborovsky refused to name the border crossing points that will be connected to the electronic queue, since the relevant government decree has not yet been adopted, and the system itself is in test mode.

"Now the Yahodyn-Dorohusk border crossing point has been launched as an experiment. Based on its results, the decision will be made.

According to him, the busiest border crossing points will be connected to the system.

