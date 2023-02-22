Economy

19:36 22.02.2023

American EQT hands over equipment to Ukrgazvydobuvannia to restore hydrocarbon production

2 min read

EQT Corporation, the largest independent gas producer in the United States, donated production equipment for production of gas and liquid hydrocarbons to JSC Ukrgazvydobuvannia (UGV) free of charge, the company's press service said on Wednesday.

The equipment received will be used to restore damaged oil and gas production facilities and to maintain production in wartime conditions.

According to Oleh Tolmachev, the head of Ukrgazvydobuvannia, the equipment received will allow the company to restore damaged facilities faster and in large volumes, as well as to implement the necessary production projects.

"The full-scale war has caused damage or complete destruction to dozens of Ukrgasvydobuvannia's production facilities. At the same time, it has significantly complicated delivery of required gas production equipment and materials. Certain equipment is just not readily available on the Ukrainian market. We are extremely grateful to EQT for helping us overcome some of these difficulties," he said.

Ukrgazvydobuvannia notes that EQT Corp. became the first American company to provide production equipment for gas production in Ukraine. Its deliveries became possible thanks to the support of the U.S. government, as well as the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

"Ensuring a reliable supply of energy is a challenge not only for Ukraine but for the entire world. We are proud to support our fellow energy workers in Ukraine as they fearlessly continue production operations under the most difficult conditions," said Toby Z. Rice, President and CEO of EQT Corporation.

