Ukrazaliznytsia creates cargo carrier company to work in Europe

By the end of 2023, JSC Ukrazaliznytsia can create a cargo carrier company that will work in the field of cargo transportation in Europe, Oleksandr Kamyshin, Ukrzaliznytsia board chairman, told Interfax-Ukraine.

"It's true, we must develop a European carrier in both passenger and freight traffic. We have shown that we can be effective, and those of our citizens who have used the services of European railways have accurately assessed the difference in both schedule and service, and in many other things," Kamyshin said.

The need to create your own company for cargo transportation outside Ukraine is dictated by the fact that Ukrainian cargo carriers experience difficulties in working with European carriers. "Unfortunately, it is difficult for our cargo carriers to use European freight transportation," Kamyshin said.

According to the Ukrazaliznytsia head, such a company can be created before the end of the year. "There is hope, and we are doing everything to make it come true, but the speed of approvals in Europe, unfortunately, we would like it to be faster," Kamyshin said.

He noted that in order to create a cargo carrier company, it is necessary not only to purchase rolling stock, but also to obtain a license, registration, and recruit a team.