Economy

20:43 15.02.2023

Most profitable banks in 2022 - PrivatBank, UkrSibbank, Citibank, monobank, Raiffeisen, most unprofitable - Sense, Ukreximbank, Ukrgasbank, ProCredit

2 min read
State-controlled PrivatBank in December received another UAH 7.38 billion of net profit, increasing it in general over 2022 to UAH 30.25 billion, which is almost twice as much as the total profit (UAH 15.31 billion) of the other 45 banks that performed profitably last year.

According to data published by the National Bank of Ukraine on its website, there are also two banks with foreign capital in the top three: UkrSibbank with a net profit of UAH 3.53 billion and Citibank - UAH 2.82 billion.

They are followed by Universal Bank (monobank) - UAH 2.4 billion and Raiffeisen Bank - UAH 1.55 billion, although the latter recorded a loss of UAH 1.25 billion in December, possibly due to additional formation of UAH 2.19 billion reserves.

The second five also include one state-owned bank, two subsidiaries of foreign banks and two financial institutions with Ukrainian capital: Oschadbank - UAH 689.8 million, Ibox Bank - UAH 598.3 million, OTP Bank - UAH 597.1 million, ING Bank Ukraine - UAH 415.6 million and Pivdenny Bank - UAH 408.4 million.

As for the most unprofitable banks of the past year, they were Sense Bank (formerly Alfa-Bank) of the sanctioned owners of Alfa Group - UAH 6.97 billion and the state-owned Ukreximbank - UAH 6.89 billion.

Significant losses over the past year were also shown by another state-owned bank - Ukrgasbank - UAH 2.76 billion and bank with foreign capital ProCredit Bank - UAH 1.65 billion, while Idea Bank, which closed the top five, had a net loss of UAH 649.9 million.

Tags: #ukraine #profit #banks

