Ukraine expects extension of duty-free trade with EU for another two years – PM

Ukraine expects significant progress in integration into the EU internal market and the extension of duty-free trade with the European Union until the end of 2024.

As reported on the government portal on Thursday, this was discussed during a meeting between Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko with the Executive Vice-President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis.

The Prime Minister said integration into the EU internal market and further deepening of trade relations is vital for Ukraine's ability to resist Russian aggression.

"In particular, it is important to maintain the duty-free import of our goods to the European Union until the end of 2024," the head of government said.

He thanked for the powerful macro-financial assistance of the European Union, in particular, for the support program worth EUR 18 billion, of which EUR 3 billion has already been received by Ukraine. "It is important that financial resources arrive predictably and rhythmically. In order to do this, we created the 'financial Ramstein' platform," Shmyhal said.