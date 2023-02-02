Economy

14:32 02.02.2023

Ukraine expects extension of duty-free trade with EU for another two years – PM

1 min read
Ukraine expects extension of duty-free trade with EU for another two years – PM

Ukraine expects significant progress in integration into the EU internal market and the extension of duty-free trade with the European Union until the end of 2024.

As reported on the government portal on Thursday, this was discussed during a meeting between Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko with the Executive Vice-President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis.

The Prime Minister said integration into the EU internal market and further deepening of trade relations is vital for Ukraine's ability to resist Russian aggression.

"In particular, it is important to maintain the duty-free import of our goods to the European Union until the end of 2024," the head of government said.

He thanked for the powerful macro-financial assistance of the European Union, in particular, for the support program worth EUR 18 billion, of which EUR 3 billion has already been received by Ukraine. "It is important that financial resources arrive predictably and rhythmically. In order to do this, we created the 'financial Ramstein' platform," Shmyhal said.

Tags: #duty_free #trade

MORE ABOUT

18:50 02.02.2023
Ukraine counts on adoption of priority action plan for enhanced implementation of FTA with EU in 2023-2024 – Shmyhal

Ukraine counts on adoption of priority action plan for enhanced implementation of FTA with EU in 2023-2024 – Shmyhal

18:33 02.02.2023
EC will propose to extend preferential regime for imports from Ukraine for a year

EC will propose to extend preferential regime for imports from Ukraine for a year

10:22 14.06.2022
Ukraine calls on other countries to abandon export restrictions - trade representative

Ukraine calls on other countries to abandon export restrictions - trade representative

11:33 18.03.2022
US House of Representatives votes to revoke Russia's most favored nation status

US House of Representatives votes to revoke Russia's most favored nation status

11:01 17.03.2022
Ukraine calls on EU countries to joint trade blockade of Russia – Infrastructure ministry

Ukraine calls on EU countries to joint trade blockade of Russia – Infrastructure ministry

13:39 04.03.2022
NBU urges to disconnect Russia, Belarus from trade, info platforms Bloomberg and Refinitiv

NBU urges to disconnect Russia, Belarus from trade, info platforms Bloomberg and Refinitiv

12:53 28.01.2022
Ukraine, Canada to expand free trade area

Ukraine, Canada to expand free trade area

13:00 05.11.2021
Boom in development of retail real estate in Ukraine's regions expected in next couple of years – expert

Boom in development of retail real estate in Ukraine's regions expected in next couple of years – expert

10:01 31.08.2021
ICU announces launch of Ukraine's first mobile application for online trade in govt bonds

ICU announces launch of Ukraine's first mobile application for online trade in govt bonds

17:04 31.07.2021
Ukraine's goal of reducing CO2 emissions by 2030 may not be met without intl support – trade rep

Ukraine's goal of reducing CO2 emissions by 2030 may not be met without intl support – trade rep

AD

HOT NEWS

EC will propose to extend preferential regime for imports from Ukraine for a year

EC head invites Ukraine to take part in system of joint gas purchases

Ukraine needs $17 bln for restoration in 2023 – PM

Ukraine has five emergency recovery priorities for $17 bln in 2023 - PM

Economy Ministry, unlike NBU, maintains 3.2% forecast for GDP growth in 2023

LATEST

EC head invites Ukraine to take part in system of joint gas purchases

EU to provide Ukraine with 2,400 additional generators – von der Leyen

Ukraine needs $17 bln for restoration in 2023 – PM

NBU approves concept of diagnostics of banks required for cooperation with IMF

Ukraine has five emergency recovery priorities for $17 bln in 2023 - PM

Danger of exceeding limits, emergency shutdowns remains - Ukrenergo

Quantum-Systems GmbH announces delivery of 105 additional Vector reconnaissance drones to Ukraine

DTEK restores power supply to 60,000 consumers in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk regions last week

Energy Ministry hands over 7 tonnes of power equipment from four countries to Chernihivoblenergo

Ukrnafta launches its own fuel card

AD
AD
AD
AD