Invaders shell Zaporizhia, one of infrastructure facilities on fire, one person hospitalized – city council

On Friday evening, Russian invaders fired at several infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhia, one of them caught fire. One person was injured during the shelling and was hospitalized, Anatoliy Kurtev, secretary of the City Council, said.

"Russian rot shelled Zaporizhia again. According to preliminary information, the rushists attacked several infrastructure facilities. A fire broke out on the territory of one of them. Currently, one victim is known. The man has been hospitalized," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Kurtev noted that the relevant services are already working on the spot.