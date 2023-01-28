Economy

12:13 28.01.2023

Invaders shell Zaporizhia, one of infrastructure facilities on fire, one person hospitalized – city council

1 min read
Invaders shell Zaporizhia, one of infrastructure facilities on fire, one person hospitalized – city council

On Friday evening, Russian invaders fired at several infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhia, one of them caught fire. One person was injured during the shelling and was hospitalized, Anatoliy Kurtev, secretary of the City Council, said.

"Russian rot shelled Zaporizhia again. According to preliminary information, the rushists attacked several infrastructure facilities. A fire broke out on the territory of one of them. Currently, one victim is known. The man has been hospitalized," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Kurtev noted that the relevant services are already working on the spot.

Tags: #zaporizhia

MORE ABOUT

20:36 13.01.2023
Berdiansk district occupation administration head's car blown up – MP

Berdiansk district occupation administration head's car blown up – MP

20:40 09.01.2023
Only four people manage to leave Melitopol to Zaporizhia through checkpoint in Vasylyivka in last three weeks – mayor

Only four people manage to leave Melitopol to Zaporizhia through checkpoint in Vasylyivka in last three weeks – mayor

09:28 05.12.2022
Russians shell Zaporizhia, damaging private enterprise – city council

Russians shell Zaporizhia, damaging private enterprise – city council

10:43 02.12.2022
Russians fire at Zaporizhia, building of infrastructure facility on fire – City Council

Russians fire at Zaporizhia, building of infrastructure facility on fire – City Council

14:01 17.11.2022
As result of missile attack in suburbs of Zaporizhia, at least four killed, people remain under rubble

As result of missile attack in suburbs of Zaporizhia, at least four killed, people remain under rubble

09:12 31.10.2022
Enemy attacks critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhia

Enemy attacks critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhia

14:21 29.10.2022
Industrial building destroyed by missile in Zaporizhia, no one injured

Industrial building destroyed by missile in Zaporizhia, no one injured

13:04 29.10.2022
Invaders hit critical infrastructure in Zaporizhia, consequences being specified - regional administration head

Invaders hit critical infrastructure in Zaporizhia, consequences being specified - regional administration head

15:10 21.10.2022
Number of casualties in enemy artillery shelling of Zaporizhia rises to five – city council

Number of casualties in enemy artillery shelling of Zaporizhia rises to five – city council

10:54 21.10.2022
Enemy attacks Zaporizhia with S300 missiles, there are three wounded – region’s head

Enemy attacks Zaporizhia with S300 missiles, there are three wounded – region’s head

AD

HOT NEWS

Economy Ministry, unlike NBU, maintains 3.2% forecast for GDP growth in 2023

Financial plan of Ukrzaliznytsia for 2023 foresees net loss rise to UAH 20.2 bln from UAH 10.8 bln in 2022 if tariffs not changed

EBRD to invest at least EUR 1.7 bln in Ukraine in 2023

HACC refuses to recover Demurinsky Mining to state, partially satisfies claim against beneficiary of VSMPO-Avisma

Ukraine receives another batch of energy equipment from foreign partners to restore damage from Russian strikes - Energy Minister

LATEST

Economy Ministry, unlike NBU, maintains 3.2% forecast for GDP growth in 2023

"Financial Ramstein" co-chaired by Ukraine-EU-U.S., has secretariat with offices in Kyiv and Brussels

Ukrzaliznytsia to continue purchasing diesel fuel under direct contracts with ExxonMobile, PKN Orlen in 2023

Financial plan of Ukrzaliznytsia for 2023 foresees net loss rise to UAH 20.2 bln from UAH 10.8 bln in 2022 if tariffs not changed

EBRD to invest at least EUR 1.7 bln in Ukraine in 2023

DTEK plans to repair 6 TPP power units by end of heating season

Gas consumption in Moldova halves in Q4 2022

Govt orders Ukrgasbank to select independent members of Supervisory Board during competition on par with state-owned banks

HACC refuses to recover Demurinsky Mining to state, partially satisfies claim against beneficiary of VSMPO-Avisma

Ukraine receives another batch of energy equipment from foreign partners to restore damage from Russian strikes - Energy Minister

AD
AD
AD
AD