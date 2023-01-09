Economy

14:15 09.01.2023

UAVs cause no less damage to power system than missiles – DTEK top manager

2 min read
 Unmanned aerial vehicles cause a lot of damage to the power system with accuracy rate, DTEK CEO Dmytro Sakharuk has said.

"As practice has shown, drones, although small in size, cause a lot of damage because they accurately hit and lead to fires that completely destroy the same transformers," Sakharuk said during the national United News marathon on Friday evening, December 6.

At the same time, he said that after each new attack, "recovery is more and more complicated."

However, according to him, thanks to the recovery after the last drone attack on January 2, all regions now have daily power supply limits, distributed in proportion to the region's consumption, and thanks to these limits, it is possible to ensure planned power outages.

"There were even cases when restrictions were not applied at night, but now it's freezing, so there will be restrictions at night as well," Saharuk said.

Not to expose networks to significant overloads, he urged consumers to follow a few simple tips, in particular, not to turn on several power-intensive devices at the same time, and to turn off the devices from the sockets when the power goes out.

"When turning off the electricity, I highly recommend turning off the devices from the sockets. When it is turned on, the main load goes to the network. The consumption of a large multi-story building is 1.2-1.3 MW. Therefore, the large loads on the on/off systems, the switches are trivial fail, and they will need to be replaced," he said.

As reported, the Ukrainian power system has already endured 11 missile and 14 drone attacks by the Russian invaders. The DTEK generation facilities have already been attacked 24 times, including by enemy artillery, in which all six TPPs of DTEK were damaged to one degree or another, 26 power workers have been injured, and three have been killed.

Tags: #energy #dtek #missiles

