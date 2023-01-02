Economy

15:07 02.01.2023

Nova Poshta pays over UAH 5 bln in taxes in 2022

Nova Poshta pays over UAH 5 bln in taxes in 2022

 In 2022, the Nova Poshta Group of Companies paid more than UAH 5 billion in taxes and fees to the budgets of all levels.

This was stated by co-owner of Nova Poshta Volodymyr Popereshniuk in his New Year's greetings to the company.

He also said that the company continues developing and opening international branches even during the active phase of the war.

For his part, Novabox CEO Oleksandr Lisovets said that the company would soon present its own parcel lockers in Poland.

As reported, in 2021, Nova Poshta transferred more than UAH 6.4 billion in taxes and fees to the budget of all levels, which is 26% more than in 2020.

Nova Poshta Group of Companies includes, in particular, Nova Poshta, NP Logistic, NovaPay and Nova Poshta Global companies.

The network has about 10,000 branches throughout Ukraine.

Tags: #nova_poshta

