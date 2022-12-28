Ukrainian developers in 2022 continue construction despite war, but postpone new projects

Despite the full-scale war, Ukrainian developers continued construction work on the sites and were launching projects, but postponed new projects for an indefinite period.

The press service of KAN Development told Interfax-Ukraine, despite the suspension of construction work in March-April 2022, the company is implementing current projects in accordance with the planned schedule. Thus, work continues on the sites of the Unit.Home, Fayna Town and Respublika residential complexes.

"KAN Development continues the construction of facilities in which Ukrainians invested before the war. We are moving within the planned schedule. Despite the circumstances of our reality – martial law, constant air raid alerts and power outages – we managed to maintain all the planned pace and construction schedules. It's about putting into operation about 115,000 square meters," the company said.

The war-induced reduction in demand for housing purchases and the unstable economic situation forced developers to postpone the launch of new projects this year. At the same time, developers are actively working on the design.

"This year we did not launch new projects. However, realizing the scale of recovery awaiting Ukraine after the end of the war, we paid a lot of attention to design, we are preparing for a new breakthrough after the victory," Andriy Vavrysh, owner of Saga Development, told Interfax-Ukraine.

City One Development planned to launch a new project in the spring of 2022, but the architects are currently making additional changes to the project. This year, the company put into operation Phase Four of the Svyatobor Park Resort residential complex with a total area of 12,800 square meters.

"Even before the war, the new complex provided additional security options. Now our architects are making additional changes. We are creating as comfortable and functional space as possible: we are adding rest rooms, catering facilities, bathrooms and showers, mother and child rooms to the bomb shelters," City One Development Marketing Director Dmytro Novikov told Interfax-Ukraine.

The planned projects are being adapted to the new realities in the development company Alliance Novobud.

"We had plans to launch new projects in 2022, but for obvious reasons they were not destined to come true. In preparation for the launch, we will carry out all the necessary work to ensure that they comply with the requirements of new building and legislative standards," Alliance Marketing Director Novobud Iryna Mikhalova said.

According to her, the company resumed construction work at the sites at the end of April, and now they are being carried out at all sites. This year, the developer put into operation two houses of the Krona Park II residential complex with a total area of 18,700 square meters, and also plans to launch another residential complex – Madison Gardens – with an area of 20,900 square meters by the end of the year.

Developers note only a slight shortage of workers on construction sites, which did not significantly affect construction schedules.

"Not only did we not reduce the number of builders, but also increased it by about 20%. There are more painters, monolithic workers, facade workers, and finishing specialists," Alliance Novobud said.

Developers interviewed by Interfax-Ukraine noted a significant increase in the cost of construction this year, caused by an increase in the cost of logistics, Ukrainian and foreign building materials. At the same time, companies have made efforts to contain price increases for buyers.

"Today, the cost of construction has increased by an average of 30% compared to February. The increase in prices in projects has grown at about the same level, although so far we are trying to contain the increase in prices for end consumers," Vavrysh said.

In turn, Alliance Novobud had special offers for home buyers, fixing the exchange rate, etc.

The developer's stock of building materials also made it possible to keep prices at the same level.

"KAN's culture of delivering projects on time has developed a habit in us of forming large stocks of building materials. The result of such a corporate policy is that construction costs have increased, while real estate prices remain unchanged. However, it should be noted that there are difficulties in the logistics of building materials around the country and shortage for certain types of materials. We understand that over time, housing prices will grow in proportion to the increase in the cost of construction," KAN Development said.

Prices for building materials rose by an average of 15%, but some items increased in price by several times, Intergal-Bud Commercial Director Anna Laevska told Interfax-Ukraine.

"If we talk about imported materials and components, the average price rise is 45%, but some items have increased in value significantly. Locally produced goods have risen in price by an average of 15%. Concrete has increased in price by a third, reinforcement by half of its pre-war cost, the price of insulation increased by about the same amount," she said.

At the same time, the company managed to put into operation almost 80,000 square meters in Kyiv region in 2022. Intergal-Bud is actively working on 10 construction sites, work on two more projects will begin next year.