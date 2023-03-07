Economy

20:14 07.03.2023

Colliers Ukraine joins development of Prompylad.Renovation project

2 min read

The international company Colliers Ukraine has joined the development of the Prompylad.Renovation project, the company's press service has reported.

According to Yuriy Filiuk, head of the Prompylad.Renovation project, within the framework of the signed agent agreement, the main focus of the work of the team of the Colliers Ukraine retail real estate department is finding tenants and filling the retail space of the Prompylad.Renovation innovation center.

"Promprylad.Renovation is the largest modern commercial property in Ivano-Frankivsk, which unites companies focused on applying innovative approaches to work processes and adapting business to the dynamics of change. Using many years of experience in the real estate market, our team will work on creating a unique tenant-mix that blends seamlessly with the overall concept of the project," Colliers Ukraine's leading expert in the retail real estate segment Ihor Zablotsky said.

Promprylad.Renovation is an innovation center based on the old Promprylad plant in the center of Ivano-Frankivsk. The total area of the facility is 40,544 square meters. The project consists of office space, innovative retail, exhibition center, art center, coworking, hotel, food market, food retail, restaurants, brewery, sports center, laboratories, educational and children's centers.

Colliers International is a leading multidisciplinary professional services company for commercial real estate. The company has offices in 67 countries around the world.

Tags: #project #participation #developer

