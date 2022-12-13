Economy

14:50 13.12.2022

Nova Poshta opens first branch in Lublin

 The Nova Poshta group of companies has launched the first Nova Poshta branch in Lublin, bringing the total number of Polish cities covered by branches to seven, the company's press service reported.

According to a release, a total of 11 Nova Poshta branches have already been opened in Poland - in Lublin, Warsaw, Krakow, Rzeszów, Poznan, Gdansk and Wroclaw.

The company clarifies that Ukrainians work in each branch, who can serve both in Ukrainian and in Polish.

In Nova Poshta offices, packing services are available, sending to Ukraine and receiving parcels from Ukraine up to 30 kg, delivery time is from five days.

Only the sender can pay for the parcel - in cash, by card or by contactless payment (ApplePay or GooglePay) at the branch.

Nova Poshta includes, in particular, the companies Nova Poshta, NP Logistic, NovaPay and Nova Poshta Global.

The network has about 10,000 branches throughout Ukraine. The number of departures for 2021 exceeded 372 million.

