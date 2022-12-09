Economy

13:56 09.12.2022

Turkey's leadership role may manifest itself in full restoration of Ukrainian food exports – Zelensky at TRT World Forum

3 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Turkey's leadership role can manifest itself in restoring full-fledged exports of Ukrainian food.

“Food security is one of the elements of our Peace Formula. And this is something where the leadership role of Türkiye can manifest itself one hundred percent,” he said, speaking via video link at the TRT World Forum on Friday.

“If we manage not only to maintain the current level of agricultural exports from Ukraine and our humanitarian initiative – ‘Grain From Ukraine’ - which helps the poorest countries maintain stability, but also to restore the full-fledged export of Ukrainian food in the volume that the world needs. Now there are more than 13 million tons of agricultural products for export. And we can ensure tens of millions of tons more,” he said.

“And if we manage to eliminate several more vectors of Russian aggression against Ukraine and guarantee the safety of our Mykolaiv region, in particular the ports of the region, this will be another step towards a more complete guarantee of global food security. Is there potential for this in the Black Sea region? There is, too. This could be a move by Türkiye - a diplomatic move,” Zelensky said.

According to him, “the fact that we manage to implement such initiatives as the grain export initiative and the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian initiative gives us a format for implementing other similar initiatives, other points of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.”

“The Ukrainian Peace Formula is formulated in such a way that its points allow each state and each leader to choose the aspect in which the determination of this particular state and this leader can work,” Zelensky said.

“I suggest that all our partners choose points for themselves - so that the entire peace formula is implemented. So that step by step - as with grain initiatives - we achieve the security architecture we need. Guarantee radiation and nuclear security. Guarantee food security. Guarantee energy security, stop insane Russian missile terror. Guarantee the release of all prisoners, the return of all deportees. By the way, Türkiye and President Erdoğan have already helped us significantly with this point - we are grateful for that. The next point of our Peace Formula is to guarantee the implementation of the UN Charter and the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine. Guarantee the withdrawal of Russian troops from the occupied land and thereby stop hostilities. Guarantee justice - by punishing those guilty of terror and compensating for damages. Guarantee effective countermeasures against ecocide and save the Black Sea region from environmental disasters that may become a repercussion of the Russian war. Guarantee the prevention of any escalation and the durability of peace after dismantling all elements of Russian aggression,” the President of Ukraine said.

