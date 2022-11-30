Ukrzaliznytsia puts back on rails trains to Slovakia from Dec 11

Starting December 11, JSC Ukrzaliznytsia returns the international service Mukachevo - Chop - Čierna nad tisou - Košice.

According to a message on Ukrzaliznytsia's Telegram channel on Tuesday, two trains will run daily.

Trains will pass through the Chop station: in the direction of Mukachevo – at noon and 14:51, in the direction of Košice – at 16:13 and 19:26. This will allow passengers from different parts of the country to conveniently transfer to trains from/to Košice.

Tickets are already available at the ticket offices of railway stations and directly on board the trains.

These trains will be the 13th international rail service for Ukrainians.