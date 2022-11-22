Economy

14:32 22.11.2022

European Commission to provide Ukraine with another EUR 2.5 bln – von der Leyen

European Commission to provide Ukraine with another EUR 2.5 bln – von der Leyen

The European Commission is providing another УГК 2.5 billion for Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter on Tuesday.

"We are planning EUR 18 billion for 2023, with funding disbursed regularly. For urgent repairs and fast recovery leading to a successful reconstruction. We will keep on supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes," she said.

As reported, the EU announced plans to provide EUR 18 billion to Ukraine in 2023 in the form of tranches evenly distributed over time. These funds will be used to maintain the operation of the energy infrastructure and the health care system, as well as for funds for paying salaries and pensions.

