Nova Poshta resumes pre-war construction projects

Nova Poshta, whose two depots have been significantly damaged by Russian drones over the past three weeks, has resumed major construction projects begun before the war, Viacheslav Klimov, the co-owner of the postal operator, said.

"Even before the war, we launched our large construction projects, now we have resumed them and are building very quickly," he said at the Kyiv International Economic Forum on Thursday.

Klimov assessed as a mistake the rapid reduction of the network and personnel in the first months of the war.

"These were the hardest decisions we made then. We didn’t fire anyone, but we were forced to suspend operations in many branches, where at that moment there was neither turnover nor customers. Later we assessed this as a mistake: we shrank more, what was needed," he said.

"In general, we returned very quickly. And after three or four months, the network took on a "pre-war" look," said the co-owner of Nova Poshta.

According to him, at the current lending rates, it is impossible to attract loans, so it is necessary to rely on one's own strength.

"We asked the banks, it’s impossible to work with such loan rates. I don’t know businesses that can pull such rates ... Generate your own EBITDA and build with your own funds," Klimov said.

According to him, the main focus for the company is employees.

"Some 2,500 Nova Poshta employees are now at the front. We are trying to do as much as possible for these people," Klimov said, adding that the company continues to pay them financial assistance even after permission to stop paying salaries, and also provides other assistance, in particular, warm clothing.