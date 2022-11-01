Economy

Deficit of Ukraine's consolidated balance of payments amounts to $750 mln in Sept 2022

The deficit of the consolidated balance of payments of Ukraine in September 2022 amounted to $750 million, which is 2.9 times less than the deficit of $2.2 billion in September last year, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) reported on its website.

According to its data, the current account surplus in September 2022 amounted to $1.9 billion against a deficit of $800 million in September 2021.

The NBU also reported that exports and imports of goods for the year decreased by 34.9% and 24.4%, respectively, while over the month their exports increased by 24.4%, and imports - by 3.2%.

The main factor behind the decline in exports to $3.9 billion was the decline in exports of ferrous and non-ferrous metals by 76%. There was also a decrease in the export of food products - by 8.5%, chemical products - by 47.3%, wood and wood products - by 27.3%, mineral products (including ores) - by 39.8% and engineering products - by 45.7%.

The volume of imports of goods for the specified period decreased to $4.9 billion, including non-energy imports decreased by 22%. In particular, imports of industrial products fell by 13.9%, engineering products by 32.4%, food products by 17.9%, ferrous and non-ferrous metals by 43.3%, chemical products by 39.7%, and wood and products - by 38.7%.

At the same time, energy imports decreased by 31.9%.

According to the National Bank, in September 2022 there was a $1.2 billion deficit of trade in services compared to a $272 million surplus in September 2021. The NBU explained this by the growth of refugees abroad, whose expenses increased by 3.2 times. At the same time, exports of services decreased by 22.9%, while imports increased by 1.9 times.

The surplus in the balance of primary income in September 2022 amounted to $1 billion against a deficit of $1.1 billion in September 2021. Receipts under the "salary" item increased by 15.9%, while payments on income from investments decreased by 88.6%.

