12:43 02.06.2023

Deficit of state budget general fund up to UAH 91.3 bln in May - head of budget committee

The deficit of the general fund of the state budget of Ukraine for January-May amounted to UAH 401.9 billion, of which in May – UAH 91.3 billion, Roksolana Pidlasa, the head of the parliamentary budget committee, told the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Friday.

"Although the budget deficit is large, the situation is manageable. Together with the government, we are constantly working with our international partners to ensure a sufficient amount of credit assistance to cover the deficit," she emphasized.

According to the head of the committee, the expenses of the general fund of the state budget for five months amounted to UAH 1.143 trillion, of which in May – UAH 277.4 billion, the main item of expenses remains defense.

"For the first five months of 2023, the receipts of the general fund of the state budget amounted to UAH 1.481 trillion. Of these, external sources - UAH 723.8 billion (or almost half), and internal - UAH 757.4 billion," Pidlasa reported.

She specified that in May the revenues of the general fund of the state budget were equal to UAH 328.3 billion, of which internal sources – UAH 209.2 billion, external - UAH 119.1 billion.

"For almost the first time in recent times, tax revenues exceeded foreign borrowings. Tax authorities collected UAH 101.2 billion, external borrowings amounted to UAH 73.4 billion, domestic borrowings (government bonds) - UAH 68.6 billion, a grant from the United States - UAH 45.7 billion, as well as revenues administered by customs authorities - UAH 29.6 billion," the head of the budget committee noted.

As previously reported with reference to the Ministry of Finance and the State Treasury, the deficit of the general fund of the state budget in April decreased to UAH 65.6 billion from UAH 72.6 billion in March.

