IAEA to verify two nuclear facilities in Ukraine

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Raffael Grossi said its inspectors will verify two nuclear facilities in Ukraine this week, according to the organization's website.

"The IAEA inspectors will conduct independent verification at these locations in accordance with Ukraine's safeguards agreement to detect any diversion of nuclear material under safeguards, any undeclared production or processing of nuclear material at the two locations and assure that there are no undeclared nuclear material and activities," Grossi said.

It is noted that this check will be carried out after a request from the government of Ukraine in response to the accusations of Russia about the alleged production of "dirty bombs" on Ukrainian territory.

As soon as our verifications are completed, he said, they assess the findings and report the conclusions in line with our standard safeguards practice.

"However, knowing the interest and urgency of this matter, the Agency will also provide our conclusions to the IAEA Board of Governors and immediately after to the public," according to the statement.

Grossi will also provide an update to the UN Security Council on this matter in a private session.