Ukraine to receive EUR 2 mln as grant for recovery of healthcare facilities destroyed due to Russian aggression

Ukraine will receive EUR 2 million in grant funds for the restoration of a number of healthcare institutions that suffered due to Russia's military aggression, the press service of the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development has reported.

"On October 25… the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) signed a Grant Agreement to support [EIB's] Ukraine Public Buildings Energy Efficiency (UPBEE) Programme," the press service of the ministry said.

The agreement signed for UNDP advisory support is funded by a EUR 2 million grant from the Eastern Europe Energy Efficiency and Environment Partnership (E5P) to restore a number of healthcare institutions that suffered as a result of Russia's military aggression.

Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov thanked the EIB and UNDP for continued cooperation and the upcoming advisory support for Ukrainian municipalities in preparing high-quality energy efficiency projects.

"The implementation of European practices regarding energy efficiency policy is one of the key priorities of Ukraine. Increasing the energy efficiency of public buildings has been and will remain an important element of improving Ukraine's energy security," he said.

According to him, Ukraine is looking forward to launching the first call for proposals under this programme in order for municipalities to submit their proposals related to the thermo-modernization or renovation of kindergartens, schools, health buildings and hosting centers for displaced people.

Chernyshov also said that the plans include the reconstruction of Ukraine with the highest energy efficiency standards and in the place of every destroyed or damaged building, Ukraine will build a modern, safe and energy-efficient one.

The Ministry for Communities and Territories Development said that in August the Verkhovna Rada ratified two grant agreements between Ukraine and the EIB, which provide for grants of EUR 5 million for the implementation of the UPBEE Programme.