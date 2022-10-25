European Commission working to allocate EUR 18 bln to Ukraine in 2023 with monthly support of EUR 1.5 bln – von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says she is working with European Union member states to provide Ukraine with EUR 18 billion in 2023 and EUR 1.5 billion monthly until the end of the war.

She said this in Berlin on Tuesday, opening the International Expert Conference on the Recovery, Reconstruction and Modernization of Ukraine, organized jointly by the European Commission and Germany presiding in the G7.

Detailing short-term assistance to Ukraine, von der Leyen said Ukraine needs urgent assistance and rehabilitation, recovery, support for daily functioning and survival, namely salaries, pensions and other payments. According to international financial experts, it is needed from EUR 3 billion to EUR 5 billion per month to cover these current needs. We need the support of the international community. The EU has to bear its share – I am working closely with representatives of the EU countries so that we can support Ukraine with EUR 1.5 billion a month until the end of the war and approximately EUR 18 billion in 2023."

The President of the European Commission said Russia purposefully destroys the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine. Von der Leyen said this is terrorism and Russia is trying to destroy, paralyze Ukraine, but the EU will not allow this.These words were met with applause.