Ukrenergo receives assistance from five European system operators since start of war

Since the beginning of the Russian aggression, NPC Ukrenergo has received assistance in the form of supplies of equipment and materials from five European transmission system operators (TSOs) represented by the Belgian Elia, the Polish PSE, the Italian Terna, as well as the German Amprion and 50 Hertz, the company reported in its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"Since the beginning of the war, European TSOs have been helping us at their own request so that our repairmen can quickly restore networks destroyed by enemy rocket attacks. They personally make sure that the equipment is delivered as quickly as possible," the company said.

The last batch of aid and equipment came from the Belgian Elia.

"Belgian colleagues have provided new generators, insulators for overhead power lines, wire and couplings for their connection with a total cost of several hundred thousand euros," the company said.

As the company said, the very first aid came in March from the Polish system operator PSE, which also provided transformer equipment to the Ukrainian side at the end of May, including from its own emergency stock.

"In addition, Polish colleagues ordered and paid for the manufacture of 70 km of wire, which our repairmen are already using today, specifically for Ukrenergo," the company added.

In July, Vitaliy Krush, an employee of one of the largest German TSOs Amprion, delivered two generators to the Ukrainian border for Ukrenergo substations.

"Also, equipment for the Ukrainian system operator was provided by another German operator 50Hertz and Italian Terna. Various equipment is expected from other OSB and international partners," the company said.

As explained in Ukrenergo, system operators, like no one else, understand the importance and complexity of the rapid restoration of infrastructure in Ukraine.

"We greatly appreciate every contribution to the fact that our mobile repair teams can quickly restore damaged networks, replace transformers destroyed by enemy missiles," Ukrenergo said.