Economy

15:51 14.10.2022

Our power system is currently stable – Shmyhal

Prime Minister OF Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says that Ukraine's energy system is currently operating stably.

"Yesterday we managed to stabilize the electricity supply throughout the country after the attack of Russian terrorists on October 10-12 on our energy infrastructure. The schedule of compulsory restrictions of consumers was no longer applied. Currently, our power system is working stably. Thanks to the Ukrainian power engineers for their professionalism and courage," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Friday.

According to him, the capacity of the main energy networks has been reduced due to numerous destructions as a result of rocket attacks.

"Power engineers need time to restore the reliability of energy supply to consumers. During this time, it is critically necessary to reduce the load on the network in order to avoid accidents. Therefore, the call to voluntarily reduce consumption during the day and especially during the morning and evening peaks of consumption remains relevant," Shmyhal said.

Tags: #energy_system
