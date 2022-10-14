Deficit of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods in Sept 2022 down to $500 mln - Customs Service

The deficit of Ukraine's trade in goods in September this year amounted to $502 million, which is 32.5% less than in September last year ($744 million), the State Customs Service reported.

According to its data, exports of goods in September fell by 35.6% compared to last year, to $4.12 billion, while imports fell by 35.3%, to $4.62 billion.

Geographically, in trade with the EU, exports even grew by 5.8%, to $2.78 billion, while imports decreased by 12.7%, to $2.35 billion.

At the same time, imports from the CIS countries fell 13.5 times, to $130 million, and exports - 3.9 times, to $170 million, resulting in a positive balance - to $40 million.

With other countries, imports decreased by 21%, to $2.14 billion, while exports decreased by 62.4% to $1.17 billion, resulting in a negative balance of $980 million.

In August this year, the deficit of foreign trade in goods, according to the State Customs Service, amounted to $1.23 billion against $50 million of surplus in August last year.

In general, over the nine months of 2022, the deficit of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods increased 2.6 times - to $6.10 billion, as imports fell by 22.4% - to $39.19 billion, while exports - by 31.4%, to $33.09 billion.

The State Customs Service indicated that the countries of largest imports to Ukraine in January-September this year were China - $5.8 billion, Poland - $3.8 billion and Germany - $3.3 billion, while the largest export was recorded to Poland - $5.1 billion, Romania - $2.6 billion, Turkey - $2.2 billion.

Most of all, according to the agency, the following categories of goods were imported to Ukraine: machinery, equipment and transport - $10.9 billion, fuel and energy products - $9.7 billion and chemical products - $7.1 billion.

The top three most exported goods from Ukraine included food products - $16 billion, metals and metal products - $5.1 billion, machinery, equipment and transport - $3.3 billion.