Economy

14:42 14.10.2022

Deficit of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods in Sept 2022 down to $500 mln - Customs Service

2 min read
Deficit of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods in Sept 2022 down to $500 mln - Customs Service

 The deficit of Ukraine's trade in goods in September this year amounted to $502 million, which is 32.5% less than in September last year ($744 million), the State Customs Service reported.

According to its data, exports of goods in September fell by 35.6% compared to last year, to $4.12 billion, while imports fell by 35.3%, to $4.62 billion.

Geographically, in trade with the EU, exports even grew by 5.8%, to $2.78 billion, while imports decreased by 12.7%, to $2.35 billion.

At the same time, imports from the CIS countries fell 13.5 times, to $130 million, and exports - 3.9 times, to $170 million, resulting in a positive balance - to $40 million.

With other countries, imports decreased by 21%, to $2.14 billion, while exports decreased by 62.4% to $1.17 billion, resulting in a negative balance of $980 million.

In August this year, the deficit of foreign trade in goods, according to the State Customs Service, amounted to $1.23 billion against $50 million of surplus in August last year.

In general, over the nine months of 2022, the deficit of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods increased 2.6 times - to $6.10 billion, as imports fell by 22.4% - to $39.19 billion, while exports - by 31.4%, to $33.09 billion.

The State Customs Service indicated that the countries of largest imports to Ukraine in January-September this year were China - $5.8 billion, Poland - $3.8 billion and Germany - $3.3 billion, while the largest export was recorded to Poland - $5.1 billion, Romania - $2.6 billion, Turkey - $2.2 billion.

Most of all, according to the agency, the following categories of goods were imported to Ukraine: machinery, equipment and transport - $10.9 billion, fuel and energy products - $9.7 billion and chemical products - $7.1 billion.

The top three most exported goods from Ukraine included food products - $16 billion, metals and metal products - $5.1 billion, machinery, equipment and transport - $3.3 billion.

Tags: #deficit

MORE ABOUT

11:18 02.09.2022
State budget deficit remains at UAH 5 bln in Aug thanks to grant aid – Finance Ministry

State budget deficit remains at UAH 5 bln in Aug thanks to grant aid – Finance Ministry

14:39 29.12.2021
State budget deficit amounts to 1.4% of GDP in Jan-Nov – PM

State budget deficit amounts to 1.4% of GDP in Jan-Nov – PM

16:42 15.02.2021
Ukraine's foreign trade deficit down by 14.4 times in 2020, to $260 mln – statistics

Ukraine's foreign trade deficit down by 14.4 times in 2020, to $260 mln – statistics

09:48 16.12.2020
ICU estimates underfunding of 2020 state budget deficit at near UAH 100 bln

ICU estimates underfunding of 2020 state budget deficit at near UAH 100 bln

10:07 28.09.2020
CES proposes 2021 state budget deficit cut to 3% of GDP

CES proposes 2021 state budget deficit cut to 3% of GDP

12:18 01.07.2020
Deficit of Ukraine's consolidated balance of payment totals $353 mln in May 2020

Deficit of Ukraine's consolidated balance of payment totals $353 mln in May 2020

14:35 28.01.2020
Deficit of Ukraine's state budget for 2019 comes to UAH 78 bln – State treasury

Deficit of Ukraine's state budget for 2019 comes to UAH 78 bln – State treasury

10:01 04.11.2019
Surplus of Ukraine's consolidated balance of payments amounts to $60 mln in Sept 2019

Surplus of Ukraine's consolidated balance of payments amounts to $60 mln in Sept 2019

11:18 31.08.2018
Deficit of national budget in seven months estimated at UAH 13.4 bln

Deficit of national budget in seven months estimated at UAH 13.4 bln

13:51 18.04.2017
Deficit of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods up to $336.5 mln in Feb 2017

Deficit of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods up to $336.5 mln in Feb 2017

AD

HOT NEWS

Finance minister of Ukraine elected governor of board of governors of World Bank, IMF for 2023

Our power system is currently stable – Shmyhal

Alfa-Bank Ukraine shareholders ready to capitalize it by $1 bln or donate it to state - Fridman

Rada to adopt draft budget for 2023 in Nov

Ukraine receives $1.3 bln in additional emergency IMF financing – PM

LATEST

Finance minister of Ukraine elected governor of board of governors of World Bank, IMF for 2023

Govt approves budget of Pension Fund for 2022

Our power system is currently stable – Shmyhal

Ukrtelecom hands over first three Valkyrja systems worth about UAH 2 mln to AFU

Alfa-Bank Ukraine shareholders ready to capitalize it by $1 bln or donate it to state - Fridman

Rada to adopt draft budget for 2023 in Nov

Ukraine refuses power blackouts due to stabilization of situation, responsibility of consumers - Ukrenergo

Retailers and restaurants in Ukraine reducing electricity consumption

Akhmetov hands over 700 vehicles, thousands of drones, 595,000 liters of fuel to AFU

Ukraine receives $1.3 bln in additional emergency IMF financing – PM

AD
AD
AD
AD