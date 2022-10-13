Economy

18:43 13.10.2022

Rada to adopt draft budget for 2023 in Nov

The Verkhovna Rada will adopt the draft state budget for the next year in early November, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (the Holos faction) has said.

"As for the voting of the draft budget for 2023. I confirm that the voting is postponed from the third week of October to the beginning of November," Zhelezniak said on Telegram.

He explained that the delay is connected exclusively with additional work with our partners, who will finance half of this budget.

The MP stressed that there are enough votes of MPs to pass the budget.

As reported, MP Olena Shuliak (the Servant of the People faction) said that in October the parliament would not adopt the draft state budget for 2023.

