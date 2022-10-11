Ukrenergo not requesting emergency assistance from Europe due to massive shelling of energy infrastructure by Russia

The system operator Ukrenergo did not request emergency assistance from European countries to stabilize the energy supply disrupted as a result of massive attacks by the Russian military on the energy infrastructure, the company reported.

"Emergency assistance was not requested yesterday, and we are not planning to do so now. We managed to balance the power system on our own and at the expense of internal resources," the company said in a comment to the Energy Reform online portal.

At the same time, they noted that the Ukrainian operator has the opportunity to request emergency assistance at any time, since the relevant agreements have been signed with the transmission system operators of neighboring European countries. Ukrenergo expressed confidence that Ukraine now does not need to import electricity.

"The restriction of consumption in Kyiv and the central region is not related to the resource deficit, but to the damage to the infrastructure and is necessary for repairmen to quickly finish the restoration work," the company explained, adding that if necessary, import is possible, it was not closed.