Economy

12:47 11.10.2022

Ukrenergo not requesting emergency assistance from Europe due to massive shelling of energy infrastructure by Russia

1 min read
Ukrenergo not requesting emergency assistance from Europe due to massive shelling of energy infrastructure by Russia

The system operator Ukrenergo did not request emergency assistance from European countries to stabilize the energy supply disrupted as a result of massive attacks by the Russian military on the energy infrastructure, the company reported.

"Emergency assistance was not requested yesterday, and we are not planning to do so now. We managed to balance the power system on our own and at the expense of internal resources," the company said in a comment to the Energy Reform online portal.

At the same time, they noted that the Ukrainian operator has the opportunity to request emergency assistance at any time, since the relevant agreements have been signed with the transmission system operators of neighboring European countries. Ukrenergo expressed confidence that Ukraine now does not need to import electricity.

"The restriction of consumption in Kyiv and the central region is not related to the resource deficit, but to the damage to the infrastructure and is necessary for repairmen to quickly finish the restoration work," the company explained, adding that if necessary, import is possible, it was not closed.

Tags: #ukrenergo

MORE ABOUT

18:26 11.10.2022
Ukrenergo jointly with regional power suppliers manage to restore power supply almost throughout Ukraine after Russia's Oct 10 attacks

Ukrenergo jointly with regional power suppliers manage to restore power supply almost throughout Ukraine after Russia's Oct 10 attacks

17:33 10.10.2022
Ukrenergo introduces schedule of emergency blackouts in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy regions, Zhytomyr

Ukrenergo introduces schedule of emergency blackouts in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy regions, Zhytomyr

11:17 10.10.2022
Ukrenergo uses backup power schemes to restore power supply

Ukrenergo uses backup power schemes to restore power supply

12:35 15.09.2022
Russia's bill for damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure to be very large – Ukrenergo head

Russia's bill for damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure to be very large – Ukrenergo head

18:42 14.09.2022
Ukraine, after synchronization with ENTSO-E, getting used to role of guarantor of European energy security - Ukrenergo

Ukraine, after synchronization with ENTSO-E, getting used to role of guarantor of European energy security - Ukrenergo

11:11 09.09.2022
German system operator 50 Hertz provides Ukrenergo with equipment for repair, restoration work

German system operator 50 Hertz provides Ukrenergo with equipment for repair, restoration work

10:24 30.08.2022
Fitch upgrades Ukrenergo, its state-guaranteed bonds to 'CC'

Fitch upgrades Ukrenergo, its state-guaranteed bonds to 'CC'

13:01 27.08.2022
Ukrenergo will share corporate experience in cybersecurity with Defense Ministry

Ukrenergo will share corporate experience in cybersecurity with Defense Ministry

16:00 17.08.2022
ECU state energy trader starts commercial activities in domestic and foreign markets

ECU state energy trader starts commercial activities in domestic and foreign markets

13:47 28.07.2022
Ukrenergo asks to defer $825 mln eurobonds maturity date from Nov 2026 to Nov 2028

Ukrenergo asks to defer $825 mln eurobonds maturity date from Nov 2026 to Nov 2028

AD

HOT NEWS

IMF continues to refrain from macroeconomic forecasts for Ukraine for 2023 and beyond

Inflation in Ukraine up to 1.9% in Sept, to 24.6% in annual terms - statistics

IMF approves $1.3 billion in emergency financing support to Ukraine

EC President: EUR 2 bln out of EUR 5 bln of 2nd part of macro-financial aid to be paid to Ukraine soon

Ex-head of Oschadbank Pyshny appointed NBU chief

LATEST

IMF continues to refrain from macroeconomic forecasts for Ukraine for 2023 and beyond

Ferrexpo suspends production due to power cuts

Energoatom head urges ZNPP employees not to sign contracts for work at Rosatom

Zelensky counts on productive work of united team of govt and NBU

IMC in talks with EBRD and IFC on loans for three development projects

Inflation in Ukraine up to 1.9% in Sept, to 24.6% in annual terms - statistics

IAEA head to visit Ukraine again after trip to Russia

IMF approves $1.3 billion in emergency financing support to Ukraine

EC President: EUR 2 bln out of EUR 5 bln of 2nd part of macro-financial aid to be paid to Ukraine soon

NBU governor Pyshny calls NBU decisions to adjust exchange rate policy effective

AD
AD
AD
AD