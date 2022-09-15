Meat consumption in Ukraine remains at pre-war level – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Meat consumption in Ukraine in the conditions of the full-scale Russian invasion remained at a level comparable to pre-war levels of 52 kg of meat per person per year, but there is a reorientation of demand towards cheaper types of it.

According to the website of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food on Thursday, now half of the about 2 million tonnes of total meat consumption is poultry, pork accounts for 37%, beef for 13%.

"Today, the fund for the consumption of meat and meat products fully meets the needs of the domestic market and has the ability to meet export demand. This is mainly due to poultry meat," Elena Dadus, head of the livestock and breeding department, quoted by the ministry.

There have also been changes in the structure of animal husbandry – if earlier almost half of the livestock was kept at agricultural enterprises, now their sale of livestock and poultry for slaughter has grown to 68%.

According to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, in the face of Russian aggression, meat processing enterprises are reorienting themselves, increasing the production of finished products from poultry meat, including canned meat.

In addition, with the start of the war, Ukraine for the first time had a positive export balance in the meat products trade, that is, in monetary terms, products were exported for a greater value than imported.