Economy

15:07 15.09.2022

Meat consumption in Ukraine remains at pre-war level – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

2 min read
Meat consumption in Ukraine remains at pre-war level – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Meat consumption in Ukraine in the conditions of the full-scale Russian invasion remained at a level comparable to pre-war levels of 52 kg of meat per person per year, but there is a reorientation of demand towards cheaper types of it.

According to the website of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food on Thursday, now half of the about 2 million tonnes of total meat consumption is poultry, pork accounts for 37%, beef for 13%.

"Today, the fund for the consumption of meat and meat products fully meets the needs of the domestic market and has the ability to meet export demand. This is mainly due to poultry meat," Elena Dadus, head of the livestock and breeding department, quoted by the ministry.

There have also been changes in the structure of animal husbandry – if earlier almost half of the livestock was kept at agricultural enterprises, now their sale of livestock and poultry for slaughter has grown to 68%.

According to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, in the face of Russian aggression, meat processing enterprises are reorienting themselves, increasing the production of finished products from poultry meat, including canned meat.

In addition, with the start of the war, Ukraine for the first time had a positive export balance in the meat products trade, that is, in monetary terms, products were exported for a greater value than imported.

Tags: #meat

MORE ABOUT

17:16 06.02.2019
EU could expand quotas for Ukrainian meat – UAC

EU could expand quotas for Ukrainian meat – UAC

14:51 12.10.2018
Ukraine sees 2% decline in milk production in Jan-Sept, meat output grows by 0.3%, eggs production by 3.1%

Ukraine sees 2% decline in milk production in Jan-Sept, meat output grows by 0.3%, eggs production by 3.1%

12:38 25.01.2018
Lawmakers propose banning sale of meat from uncertified slaughtering houses from 2020

Lawmakers propose banning sale of meat from uncertified slaughtering houses from 2020

09:50 26.05.2016
No longer a place for European meat in Russia

No longer a place for European meat in Russia

17:26 23.12.2015
Ukraine working to open Chinese market for Ukrainian meat – ministry

Ukraine working to open Chinese market for Ukrainian meat – ministry

15:03 07.05.2015
Russia cuts meat, fish, milk imports in Q1

Russia cuts meat, fish, milk imports in Q1

15:20 23.01.2014
Ukraine will increase meat exports by almost 10% in 2013, says ministry

Ukraine will increase meat exports by almost 10% in 2013, says ministry

13:15 05.12.2013
Horlivka meat factory could soon start supplying products to Customs Union

Horlivka meat factory could soon start supplying products to Customs Union

17:48 30.10.2013
Rosselkhoznadzor introduces enhanced lab controls over produce of Ivano-Frankivsk meat plant

Rosselkhoznadzor introduces enhanced lab controls over produce of Ivano-Frankivsk meat plant

17:23 30.10.2013
Rosselkhoznadzor restricts meat supply from two Ukrainian companies to Russia

Rosselkhoznadzor restricts meat supply from two Ukrainian companies to Russia

AD

HOT NEWS

European Parliament approves EC proposal to allocate EUR 5 bln to Ukraine in second tranche of new macro-financial aid

Ukraine receives first EUR 500 mln from EIB Ukraine Solidarity Urgent Response package

Ukraine's power system is unlikely to be able to ensure export of electricity to Europe without ZNPP – PM

Deficit of state budget 2023 of about $38 bln planned to be financed mainly through US, IMF, EU assistance – Ukrainian PM

IMF replaces head of mission in Ukraine

LATEST

ECU energy trader will return UAH 500 mln fiscal aid to Energoatom by late 2022

Concept of economic Ramstein group for Ukraine still stalled – EBRD Deputy Executive Director Shevalev

European Parliament approves EC proposal to allocate EUR 5 bln to Ukraine in second tranche of new macro-financial aid

Ukraine receives first EUR 500 mln from EIB Ukraine Solidarity Urgent Response package

Russia's bill for damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure to be very large – Ukrenergo head

Ukraine's power system is unlikely to be able to ensure export of electricity to Europe without ZNPP – PM

Deficit of state budget 2023 of about $38 bln planned to be financed mainly through US, IMF, EU assistance – Ukrainian PM

IMF replaces head of mission in Ukraine

Ukraine, after synchronization with ENTSO-E, getting used to role of guarantor of European energy security - Ukrenergo

Ukraine will accumulate 14.5-15 bcm of gas by heating season - premier

AD
AD
AD
AD