Economy

12:35 15.09.2022

Russia's bill for damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure to be very large – Ukrenergo head

1 min read
The final calculations of the damage caused by Russia to the Ukrainian energy infrastructure will be made after the victory over the aggressor and the complete de-occupation of the territory, but the demands for their compensation will be very large, Board Chairman of NPC Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytsky has said.

"The situation is constantly changing. The last final bill for this damage will be calculated after our victory and de-occupation, but there may still not be enough oil and gas revenues for some people to pay Ukraine and, in particular, Ukrenergo for these losses," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"We will present a very large bill to Russia, I can guarantee this," the head of Ukrenergo said.

