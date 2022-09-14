Economy

18:42 14.09.2022

Ukraine, after synchronization with ENTSO-E, getting used to role of guarantor of European energy security - Ukrenergo

2 min read
After synchronization with the European energy system in March this year, Ukraine received the most important function of a guarantor of Europe's energy security thanks to the export of resources, said Volodymyr Kudrytsky, the chairman of the board of Ukrenergo.

"Ukraine has opened the door to the European energy market, and now the Ukrainian energy system is getting used to the role of a guarantor of European energy security. The role naturally played by Ukraine in the European energy market is not the role of a country-recipient of aid, but the role of a country that stabilizes energy supply throughout the region thanks to quite significant power generation capacity," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

According to Kudrytsky, even despite the non-operational Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, Ukraine continues to export more than 600 MW of electricity to Europe. At the same time, the country is doing its best to remain an exporter of electricity in the future, including during the autumn-winter period.

"We are preparing for any scenarios for the passage of the heating season. We are preparing backup power schemes, an emergency supply not only to cover the country's internal needs, but also in order to be an exporter of electricity in the winter too," the head of Ukrenergo stressed.

According to Kudrytsky, the export of electricity from Ukraine helps European neighbors close the deficit in their energy balance, which will obviously increase during the passage of winter.

