17:27 13.09.2022

Zelensky, IMF director discuss strengthening Ukraine's financial stability

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva in a telephone conversation future cooperation to strengthen Ukraine's financial stability.

"Had a phone conversation with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. Thanked for the allocation of $1.4 billion of additional support. Discussed future cooperation to increase Ukraine's financial stability," he said on Twitter.

