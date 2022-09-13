Zelensky, IMF director discuss strengthening Ukraine's financial stability

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva in a telephone conversation future cooperation to strengthen Ukraine's financial stability.

