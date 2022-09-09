German system operator 50 Hertz provides Ukrenergo with equipment for repair, restoration work

The German system operator 50 Hertz provided NPC Ukrenergo with 14 generators and 50 modern lighting devices that will soon operate at the company's energy facilities, in particular during repair and restoration work.

"50 Hertz provided generators and illuminators as part of the Expert Support project of the Government of Ukraine in the implementation of the Just Transformation project under a grant agreement between the GoLocal Public Organization, working in the field of regional development of Ukraine, and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ)," Ukrenergo reported on its Telegram channel on Thursday.

At the same time, it is specified that Charge d'Affaires of the German Embassy Bertram von Moltke and the German Embassy's adviser on energy issues and the representative of the German Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate came to inspect the delivered equipment.

"They noted that the German side is ready to engage in dialogue on further partnership and assistance to Ukrenergo," the company said.

Ukrenergo added that 50 Hertz, in particular, finances the manufacture of new equipment for substations, helps implement projects to deepen the integration of the Ukrainian power system into the European ENTSO-E grid.

They noted that Ukrenergo had resumed operation of main power grids in the de-occupied territories and continued scheduled repairs throughout Ukraine, as well as the construction and reconstruction of facilities in those regions where this was possible.

"This allows us to maintain the reliability of our grids even in times of war. The help of European friends greatly facilitates this work for us and gives us confidence that we will successfully get through the winter. Therefore, we are grateful to partners from 50 Hertz and other European system operators who support us today," Oleh Pavlenko, Investment Director of Ukrenergo, said during a meeting with German partners.