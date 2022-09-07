Economy

13:53 07.09.2022

President of European Commission: second tranche of new MFA for Ukraine to be EUR 5 bln

1 min read
The second tranche of macro-financial assistance (MFA) for Ukraine will amount to EUR 5 billion, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has said.

She wrote about this on Wednesday on her Twitter page, announcing the decision.

"The situation in Ukraine requires our full support. Today the European Commission proposes an additional EUR 5 billion in macro-financial assistance for the country," she wrote.

At the same time, von der Leyen said that "this is on top of the EUR 10 billion the EU already provided in financial, humanitarian and military aid."

As reported, the European Commission has already granted EUR 1 billion of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine, the total amount of which is EUR 9 billion.

