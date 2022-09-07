Zelensky opens trading session on NYSE to show openness of Ukraine for business

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on September 6 virtually took part in the ceremony of opening of trading at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), inviting businesses around the world to invest in the future of Ukraine, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy announced on Tuesday.

"The arrival of President Zelensky marked the launch of AdvantageUkraine, an initiative aimed at attracting future investment to the country by demonstrating the great opportunities in various sectors, including agriculture, technology, education and the creative industries, as well as the huge potential offered by natural resources and educated people," the ministry said.

The ministry said that the government of Ukraine today launched a website that presents hundreds of investment opportunities and highlights current and future projects to attract foreign direct investment. Ukraine is already a leader in the science and technology sector and is poised to grow by offering well-educated, English-speaking professionals with competitive STEM knowledge.

"Today, Ukraine has more graduates with a degree in technology than any other European country, as well as 240,000 citizens employed in the IT sector, which is projected to increase to 450,000 by 2024. In addition, Ukraine is a leader among the countries of Central and Eastern Europe in research and development and IT outsourcing," the ministry said in the press release.

The ministry cited the words of President Zelensky: "Today, the indestructible Ukrainian people are fighting for freedom and independence. But we must already think about what our future will be like. Despite everything, in order for Ukrainians to have a successful future, we all continue to work in this direction together. In particular, the AdvantageUkraine program invites foreign investors and companies with vision and courage to join us. We will find excellent development opportunities for the best companies in the world. A determined business that sees the potential in our country can help realize the economic potential of Ukraine and at the same time turn untapped opportunities into benefits."

Over $400 billion of investment options featured on AdvantageUkraine.com include public-private partnerships, privatizations, and private ventures.

A project team of investment bankers and researchers, identified by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine with USAID support, will work with businesses interested in investing.