Economy

09:29 07.09.2022

Zelensky opens trading session on NYSE to show openness of Ukraine for business

2 min read
Zelensky opens trading session on NYSE to show openness of Ukraine for business

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on September 6 virtually took part in the ceremony of opening of trading at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), inviting businesses around the world to invest in the future of Ukraine, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy announced on Tuesday.

"The arrival of President Zelensky marked the launch of AdvantageUkraine, an initiative aimed at attracting future investment to the country by demonstrating the great opportunities in various sectors, including agriculture, technology, education and the creative industries, as well as the huge potential offered by natural resources and educated people," the ministry said.

The ministry said that the government of Ukraine today launched a website that presents hundreds of investment opportunities and highlights current and future projects to attract foreign direct investment. Ukraine is already a leader in the science and technology sector and is poised to grow by offering well-educated, English-speaking professionals with competitive STEM knowledge.

"Today, Ukraine has more graduates with a degree in technology than any other European country, as well as 240,000 citizens employed in the IT sector, which is projected to increase to 450,000 by 2024. In addition, Ukraine is a leader among the countries of Central and Eastern Europe in research and development and IT outsourcing," the ministry said in the press release.

The ministry cited the words of President Zelensky: "Today, the indestructible Ukrainian people are fighting for freedom and independence. But we must already think about what our future will be like. Despite everything, in order for Ukrainians to have a successful future, we all continue to work in this direction together. In particular, the AdvantageUkraine program invites foreign investors and companies with vision and courage to join us. We will find excellent development opportunities for the best companies in the world. A determined business that sees the potential in our country can help realize the economic potential of Ukraine and at the same time turn untapped opportunities into benefits."

Over $400 billion of investment options featured on AdvantageUkraine.com include public-private partnerships, privatizations, and private ventures.

A project team of investment bankers and researchers, identified by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine with USAID support, will work with businesses interested in investing.

Tags: #business #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

11:35 07.09.2022
Zelensky considering possibility of participating in G20 summit in Indonesia, but hasn’t made final decision yet – Ukrainian FM

Zelensky considering possibility of participating in G20 summit in Indonesia, but hasn’t made final decision yet – Ukrainian FM

11:14 07.09.2022
Zelensky: Ukraine to support IAEA's proposal to create security protection zone at ZNPP if it's about demilitarization of the plant

Zelensky: Ukraine to support IAEA's proposal to create security protection zone at ZNPP if it's about demilitarization of the plant

10:44 07.09.2022
Zelensky: We will be able to build deep productive relations with new British PM

Zelensky: We will be able to build deep productive relations with new British PM

10:29 07.09.2022
Zelensky urges to pay attention to all areas of the front

Zelensky urges to pay attention to all areas of the front

14:58 06.09.2022
Zelensky on morning missile strikes on Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rиh: Invaders to face retribution and just punishment for each strike

Zelensky on morning missile strikes on Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rиh: Invaders to face retribution and just punishment for each strike

11:31 06.09.2022
Zelensky discusses with Pelosi further increasing pressure on Russia

Zelensky discusses with Pelosi further increasing pressure on Russia

10:19 06.09.2022
Zelensky hopes for objectivity of conclusions of IAEA mission at Zaporizhia NPP

Zelensky hopes for objectivity of conclusions of IAEA mission at Zaporizhia NPP

09:46 06.09.2022
Zelensky: Warehouse, from which S-300 missiles were taken for shelling of Kharkiv, destroyed

Zelensky: Warehouse, from which S-300 missiles were taken for shelling of Kharkiv, destroyed

09:36 06.09.2022
Zelensky: Liz Truss has always been on bright side of European politics

Zelensky: Liz Truss has always been on bright side of European politics

12:29 05.09.2022
Zelensky calls for introduction of 'visa solutions for Russian citizens' into eighth EU sanctions package

Zelensky calls for introduction of 'visa solutions for Russian citizens' into eighth EU sanctions package

AD

HOT NEWS

President of European Commission: second tranche of new MFA for Ukraine to be EUR 5 bln

Rada appoints Umerov as head of State Property Fund

Some $326 bln in direct damage from Russia's aggression verified as of today - Shmyhal

Sefcovic to Shmyhal: We will bring Ukraine-EU cooperation on important raw materials to new level

Ukraine, European Commission agree to finance measures to reduce vulnerability, increase food security in Ukraine

LATEST

President of European Commission: second tranche of new MFA for Ukraine to be EUR 5 bln

Rada appoints Umerov as head of State Property Fund

Tolk Group joins UN Global Compact

Ukrainian drogerie retailer EVA estimates material losses due to war at UAH 360 mln

EVA begins construction of second phase of distribution center in Lviv

Repair works at ZNPP impossible yet – Energy Minister

Some $326 bln in direct damage from Russia's aggression verified as of today - Shmyhal

Sefcovic to Shmyhal: We will bring Ukraine-EU cooperation on important raw materials to new level

Ukraine, European Commission agree to finance measures to reduce vulnerability, increase food security in Ukraine

Indian pharmaceutical companies-members of IPMA continue to work in Ukraine despite huge drop in sales – IPMA

AD
AD
AD
AD