Economy

17:19 05.09.2022

Sefcovic to Shmyhal: We will bring Ukraine-EU cooperation on important raw materials to new level

1 min read
Sefcovic to Shmyhal: We will bring Ukraine-EU cooperation on important raw materials to new level

Vice-President of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic declares his intention to bring cooperation between Ukraine and the EU in the field of critical raw materials to a new level.

He said about this on his Twitter page on Monday, commenting on the meeting with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

“Glad to welcome my friend, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. We're set to bring Ukraine-EU cooperation on critical raw materials to the next level in the context of Ukraine's recovery. A valuable discussion on ways to facilitate the progress as well as on the issue of energy security,” Sefcovic said.

Tags: #sefcovic #shmyhal

MORE ABOUT

16:44 05.09.2022
Shmyhal: Ukraine interested in creating EU military mission

Shmyhal: Ukraine interested in creating EU military mission

16:16 05.09.2022
Borrell to Shmyhal: EU to continue supporting Ukraine on its way to European Union

Borrell to Shmyhal: EU to continue supporting Ukraine on its way to European Union

13:53 25.08.2022
Shmyhal to visit Germany in early Sept

Shmyhal to visit Germany in early Sept

19:01 24.08.2022
State budget receives $3 bln in grant aid from USA via World Bank mechanism – Shmyhal

State budget receives $3 bln in grant aid from USA via World Bank mechanism – Shmyhal

18:56 09.08.2022
Shmyhal calls on world to influence Russia so that its military leaves NPP, adjacent territories, Energodar

Shmyhal calls on world to influence Russia so that its military leaves NPP, adjacent territories, Energodar

17:31 05.08.2022
Readiness for heating season is almost 60% – Ukrainian PM

Readiness for heating season is almost 60% – Ukrainian PM

17:25 05.08.2022
Cabinet proposes seizing 903 objects belonging to Russia – PM

Cabinet proposes seizing 903 objects belonging to Russia – PM

17:30 04.07.2022
Ukraine recovery plan already estimated at $750 bln, confiscation of aggressor's assets an important source – Shmyhal

Ukraine recovery plan already estimated at $750 bln, confiscation of aggressor's assets an important source – Shmyhal

15:55 04.07.2022
Shmyhal: Civilized world must forget about business-as-usual with Russia

Shmyhal: Civilized world must forget about business-as-usual with Russia

16:04 30.06.2022
Paris region of France to support restoration of Kyiv, Chernihiv regions – Shmyhal

Paris region of France to support restoration of Kyiv, Chernihiv regions – Shmyhal

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, European Commission agree to finance measures to reduce vulnerability, increase food security in Ukraine

Zelensky: Ukraine can become green energy hub for Europe

State budget deficit remains at UAH 5 bln in Aug thanks to grant aid – Finance Ministry

Ukraine in Aug receives record $4.6 bln in foreign aid, waiting for EU MFA in Sept-early Oct – Finance minister

Ukraine counts on support for start of joining OECD during its Council's Sept meeting – Shmyhal

LATEST

Ukraine, European Commission agree to finance measures to reduce vulnerability, increase food security in Ukraine

Indian pharmaceutical companies-members of IPMA continue to work in Ukraine despite huge drop in sales

Intl road construction companies stay in Ukraine, ready to resume work under contracts after end of hostilities – Ukravtodor

Zelensky: Ukraine can become green energy hub for Europe

ICRC Director General reports on risks of reducing volume of financial assistance to Ukraine in case of footdragging of war

State budget deficit remains at UAH 5 bln in Aug thanks to grant aid – Finance Ministry

GTSOU slightly cuts net profit in 2021 with fall in transit by one quarter – CEO

Ukraine, Poland may build cross-border oil pipeline – media

Ukraine accumulates 13 bcm of gas in UGS facilities – GTSOU head

GTSOU corporate reform implies company's transfer to Energy Ministry, creation of supervisory board, board of directors – Makogon

AD
AD
AD
AD