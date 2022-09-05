Sefcovic to Shmyhal: We will bring Ukraine-EU cooperation on important raw materials to new level

Vice-President of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic declares his intention to bring cooperation between Ukraine and the EU in the field of critical raw materials to a new level.

He said about this on his Twitter page on Monday, commenting on the meeting with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

“Glad to welcome my friend, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. We're set to bring Ukraine-EU cooperation on critical raw materials to the next level in the context of Ukraine's recovery. A valuable discussion on ways to facilitate the progress as well as on the issue of energy security,” Sefcovic said.